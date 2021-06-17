DJ PTA-Adhoc: Peach Property Group AG: Erhöhung der zuvor angekündigten Pflichtwandelanleihe

Meldung gemäß SIX Adhoc Publizität Art. 53 KR

Zürich (pta006/17.06.2021/07:00) - Ad-hoc-Medienmitteilung

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITALY, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

=> Das Angebot wird aufgrund der starken Investorennachfrage auf CHF 150 Mio. erhöht mit der Option, den Nominalbetrag auf bis zu CHF 180 Mio. zu erhöhen => Die Angebotsfrist endet voraussichtlich am 18. Juni 2021, 12:00 Uhr MEZ

Die Peach Property Group AG (Börsenkürzel: PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366), ein auf Bestandshaltung in Deutschland spezialisierter Investor mit Fokus auf Wohnimmobilien, gibt bekannt, dass sie das am 11. Juni 2021 angekündigte Angebot (das "Angebot") von ungesicherten, nachrangigen Pflichtwandelobligationen mit Fälligkeit im Dezember 2021 (die "Obligationen") aufgestockt hat.

Aufgrund der starken Investorennachfrage wurde die Höhe des Angebots von den zuvor angekündigten CHF 120 Mio. (wie am 11. Juni 2021 bekannt gegeben) auf CHF 150 Mio. erhöht, mit der Option, den Nominalbetrag auf bis zu CHF 180 Mio. zu erhöhen.

Wie bereits angekündigt beabsichtigt die Peach Property Group AG (die "Gesellschaft"), den Nettoerlös aus dem Angebot zur Finanzierung des kürzlich erfolgten Erwerbs von 4 300 Wohnungen in Nordrhein-Westfalen und Bremen (wie am 27. Mai 2021 angekündigt) (das "Eagle-Portfolio") sowie für das weitere Unternehmenswachstum zu verwenden.

Bei der zugrundeliegenden Transaktionsgrösse in Höhe von CHF 150 Mio. und zum anfänglichen Wandelpreis sind die Obligationen in 2 727 272 neu auszugebende Aktien wandelbar, was 21.4% des derzeit ausstehenden Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft entspricht. Die bei der Wandlung zu liefernden Aktien stammen aus dem auf der Generalversammlung der Gesellschaft am 27. Mai 2021 geschaffenen bedingten Kapital.

Die Angebotsfrist hat am 11. Juni 2021 begonnen und endet voraussichtlich am 18. Juni 2021, 12:00 Uhr MEZ. Die Gesellschaft behält sich das Recht vor, die Angebotsfrist zu verkürzen oder zu verlängern.

In Bezug auf das Angebot hat die Gesellschaft einer Lock-up-Sperrfrist für neue eigenkapitalbezogene und aktiengebundene Emissionen zugestimmt, die vorbehaltlich üblicher Ausnahmen 90 Kalendertage nach der Abwicklung endet.

Kontakte:

Medien, Investoren und Analysten Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer und Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer +41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Medien Deutschland edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus +49 69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

Über die Peach Property Group AG

Die Peach Property Group ist ein Immobilieninvestor mit einem Anlageschwerpunkt in Deutschland. Die Gruppe steht für langjährige Erfahrung, Kompetenz und Qualität. Innovative Lösungen für modernste Wohnbedürfnisse, starke Partnerschaften und eine breite Wertschöpfungskette runden das Profil ab. Das Portfolio besteht aus renditestarken Bestandsimmobilien, typischerweise in B-Städten im Einzugsbereich von Ballungszentren. Darüber hinaus entwickelt die Gruppe Immobilien für den eigenen Bestand oder zur Vermarktung von Eigentumswohnungen. Im letzteren Bereich konzentriert sich die Gruppe auf A-Standorte und Objekte mit attraktiver Architektur und gehobener Ausstattung für einen internationalen Kundenkreis. Die Aktivitäten der Gruppe umfassen die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von der Standortbewertung über den Ankauf bis hin zum aktiven Asset Management und dem Verkauf oder der Vermietung von Immobilien.

Die Peach Property Group AG hat ihren Sitz in Zürich, der Hauptsitz der Gruppe befindet sich in Köln. Die Peach Property Group AG ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Der Verwaltungsrat umfasst Reto Garzetti (Präsident), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt sowie Klaus Schmitz.

Weitere Informationen unter http://peachproperty.com

Important information

This document constitutes neither an offer nor an advise to buy or invest in the mandatory convertible bond. This document also does not constitute a prospectus in the meaning of the FinSA.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this document may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swiss law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime under applicable securities laws and regulations.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of securities or rights in any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Offering. In any EEA Member State, this document is only addressed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation.

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, issued or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, issued or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II (as defined below); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended ("IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the EU Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPS Regulation") for offering or issuing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or issuing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Bonds is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, who are: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/ 565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement IDD, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

