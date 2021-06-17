Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
17.06.2021 | 07:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Please be informed that the trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued
by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will start today, 17 June 2021. 



The offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

31,625,000 units of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase
Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061540424) as per today 17 June 2021. The
number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the shares in the
offering. That is partly new shares offered by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S,
partly new shares from the overallotment option. 



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares in the
Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading
and official listing in the permanent ISIN. It is expected that Nasdaq no later
than 21 June 2021 will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be
implemented in the Nasdaq systems. 



The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               DK0061540424        
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Green Hydrogen Systems TEMP
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: 31,625,000 units      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 DKK 1           
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 GREENH TEMP        
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                227439           
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Full name of the company: Green Hydrogen Systems
-------------------------------------------------
Company registration no.  30548701       
-------------------------------------------------
Symbol of the Company:   GREENH        
-------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry  Supersector
----------------------
60 Energy 6010 Energy
----------------------





Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be
conditional. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI"
to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. 







For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen,
Surveillance, 

tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002577
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
