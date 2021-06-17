Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2021 | 07:53
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Copyright Agent A/S

Copyright Agent A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be
7 July 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Copyright Agent
A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free
float. 

The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 1 July
2021 at 10:00 CET at the latest. 



Name:             Copyright Agent     
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061552437       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          COPY           
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            Minimum 15,625,005 shares
               Maximum 16,250,005 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 37597287         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.04         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         228424          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector        
----------------------------------------
50      5020            
Industrials Industrial Goods & Services
----------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002590
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.