First North Denmark: Copyright Agent A/S

Copyright Agent A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 7 July 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Copyright Agent A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 1 July 2021 at 10:00 CET at the latest. Name: Copyright Agent ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061552437 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COPY ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 15,625,005 shares Maximum 16,250,005 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 37597287 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228424 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------- 50 5020 Industrials Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002590