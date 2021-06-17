Regulatory News:

Valeo and Navya (Paris:NAVYA) have decided to step up their technological and industrial collaboration in the field of autonomous shuttles.

The Navya shuttles (180 units sold as at December 31, 2020) which are operated worldwide are already equipped with Valeo technologies. The aim is to ramp up the Research and Development program to build level 4 autonomous driving systems that can be brought to market within the next three years.

Valeo will provide Navya with the sensors and associated algorithms that will enable the vehicle to closely perceive its surroundings, and Navya will share the technical and functional data collected during experimentations. At the end of this phase, Valeo will manufacture and supply the selected components, so that they can be integrated in the autonomous driving solutions marketed by Navya.

From a technological perspective, the collaboration will focus in particular on the following components: cameras, artificial intelligence softwares and electronic control units (ECUs).

In terms of driving assistance (ADAS), Valeo has the most extensive portfolio of technologies on the market, all of which are manufactured on a large scale. They include ultrasonic sensors, cameras, radars and the first 3D LiDAR to enter series production and meet the demanding specifications of the automotive industry.

Valeo also provides the brain of the technology the control unit which combines and processes the data collected. The control unit maps out a detailed 360° image of the vehicle's surroundings and uses algorithms to detect objects and provide safety functions.

This technological, industrial and commercial partnership builds on the longstanding cooperation agreements between the two companies, particularly those concerning the sensors used on the Autonom Shuttle. The applications resulting from the first phase of development are expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Etienne Hermite, CEO of Navya, said: "I would like to thank our partner and shareholder Valeo for its ongoing support. This collaboration with one of the world leaders in the automotive industry illustrates the added value of our technology. With this agreement, Navya will open up new opportunities for Valeo's components and subsystems while enhancing its autonomous mobility solutions, all with the goal of reinforcing our position as a leading supplier of level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transportation."

Geoffrey Bouquot, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Strategy at Valeo, stated: "Stepping up our collaboration with Navya, an innovative and pioneering company at the heart of autonomous mobility, will allow us to test our latest ADAS technologies in real-life situations. Our partnership is a concrete illustration of Valeo's DNA: developing innovations that are driving the future of mobility toward cleaner, safer, smarter solutions."

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous driving systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, Navya aims at becoming the leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, the main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders.

Valeo is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041 Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech

About Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2020, the Group generated sales of 16.4 billion euros and invested 12% of its original equipment sales in Research and Development. At December 31, 2020, Valeo had 187 plants, 20 research centers, 43 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 110,300 people in 33 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

www.valeo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005896/en/

Contacts:

Navya

Marketing Communication

Manager

Mélanie Voron

melanie.voron@navya.tech

+33 (0)6 68 23 82 84

Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Valeo

43 rue Bayen 75017 Paris

www.valeo.com

Media Relations

+33 (0)7 64 56 85 48

+33 (0)6 81 73 83 41

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com