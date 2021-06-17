Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report - Disclosure of regulated information for the purpose of the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Date of disclosure: 17 June 2021

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021.

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 today.

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These documents can also be accessed online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87