Augmentum Fintech Plc - Proposed Issue of Ordinary Shares

17 June 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum" or the "Company")

Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer

Further to the announcement on 14 June 2021 that the Company was considering the issue of new ordinary shares, today the Company is pleased to announce a proposed issue of ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise gross proceeds of £40 million (the "Initial Issue") as part of an ongoing share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme"), the details of which will be set out in the Prospectus expected to be published by the Company later today.

The Initial Issue will be by way of a placing, open offer, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer for a target issue of 29,562,798 new Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 135.5 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price"). The Issue Price represents a premium of 3.9 per cent. to the NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2021 and a discount of 6.1 per cent. to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 11 June 2021 of 144.25 pence per Ordinary Share (being the last Business Day prior to the announcement of the Issue Price).

The Initial Issue is conditional, inter alia, on the passing of the shareholder resolutions in connection with the Initial Issue to be proposed at a general meeting of the Company expected to take place on or around 8 July 2021 (the "Issue Resolutions") (the "General Meeting"). Conditional on the passing of the shareholder Issue Resolutions, the maximum number of new Ordinary Shares that may be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue and the Share Issuance Programme is 150,000,000.

Investment Strategy, Financial Highlights and Pipeline

· The Company launched with the investment objective of generating capital growth over the long term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology ("fintech") businesses based predominantly in the UK and wider Europe

· The Company has now deployed substantially all of the capital raised through the IPO as well as issues thereafter, and as at 11 June 2021, had cash and cash equivalent reserves of approximately £19 million, which is partly being held back as a prudent cash buffer as well as being available for making new investments and follow-on investments into the Company's existing portfolio

· Through the Portfolio Manager's existing industry relationships, the Company expects to be able to benefit from access to an identified, live pipeline of assets currently in excess of £1 billion across all target sectors and geographies, of which approximately £194 million represents opportunities in active development, and intends to continue to grow the Company's portfolio

· Accordingly, following consultation with the Portfolio Manager, the Board has concluded that now is an appropriate time to raise additional equity as well as increase the Company's ability to raise equity over the next 12 months via the placing programme to provide the Company with sufficient flexibility to take advantage of the identified pipeline and current fintech opportunity in the UK and wider Europe

Issue Highlights

· Targeting gross proceeds of £40 million via the issue of up to 29,562,798 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to an Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer

· The Issue Price is 135.5 pence per new Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 3.9 per cent. to the NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2021 of 130.4 pence and a discount of 6.1 per cent. to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 11 June 2021 of 144.25 pence per Ordinary Share (being the last Business Day prior to the announcement of the Issue Price)

· Shareholders who qualify for the Open Offer ("Qualifying Shareholders") will be offered the opportunity to participate in the Open Offer on the basis of 4 new Ordinary Shares for every 19 existing Ordinary Shares (the "Open Offer Entitlement")

· Qualifying Shareholders will also be offered the opportunity to subscribe for Ordinary Shares in addition to their Open Offer Entitlement under an excess application facility (the "Excess Application Facility")

· The Initial Issue is conditional, inter alia, upon the approval by Shareholders of the Issue Resolutions proposed at the General Meeting convened for 8 July 2021

Neil England, Chairman of Augmentum, commented:

"The strong trend towards a digital economy, accelerated by the pandemic, continues, and with the European economy looking set to return to growth, fintech looks well positioned to benefit.

With Augmentum the acknowledged specialist in early stage fintech and with a strong pipeline of interesting opportunities, we believe the Company can continue to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders"

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech Management Limited, commented:

"With positive trading continuing across our portfolio we are very much focussed in seeking out new and exciting investment opportunities. We now have a pipeline of over £1 billion across all our target sectors and geographies, including approximately £194 million of opportunities in active development, and as such are well positioned to continue to grow the portfolio."

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus expected to be published by the Company later today.

Correction to Circular

It has come to the Company's attention that the Circular published on 14 June 2021 contained a typographical error in Part 1 of the Letter from the Chairman, paragraph 4, headed "4. The proposed amendments to the Company's investment policy". Under the sub-heading 'Cash management' on page 10 of the Circular, the third paragraph erroneously read "It is expected that the Company will hold between 5 10 and 10 20 per cent. of its Gross Assets in cash or cash equivalent investments, for the purpose of making follow-on investments in accordance with the Company's investment policy and to manage the working capital requirements of the Company.", instead of the correct text "It is expected that the Company will hold between 5 10 and 15 20 per cent. of its Gross Assets in cash or cash equivalent investments, for the purpose of making follow-on investments in accordance with the Company's investment policy and to manage the working capital requirements of the Company."

References elsewhere in the Circular, including in the Notice of General Meeting, to the proposed change to the expected percentage of cash to between 5 and 15 per cent. of Gross Assets, are correct.

Expected timetable

2021 Initial Issue Record Date for entitlements under the Open Offer close of business on 15 June Initial Issue opens, posting to Shareholders of the Prospectus and Open Offer Application Form 17 June Ex entitlement date for the Open Offer 8.00 a.m. on 17 June Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements enabled in CREST and credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders as soon as possible on 18 June Recommended latest time and date for requesting withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30 p.m. on 2 July Recommended latest time and date for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00 p.m. on 5 July Recommended latest time for splitting Open Offer Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only) 3.00 p.m. on 6 July General Meeting 11:00 a.m. on 8 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed Open Offer Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instructions 11.00 a.m. on 8 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms in respect of the Offer for Subscription 11.00 a.m. on 8 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed applications from the Intermediaries in respect of the Intermediaries Offer 3.00 p.m. on 8 July Latest time and date for commitments under the Initial Placing 5.00 p.m. on 8 July Publication of results of the Initial Issue 9 July Admission and dealings in Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue commence 8.00 a.m. on 13 July CREST accounts credited with uncertificated new Ordinary Shares 13 July Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing* 19 July *Underlying Applicants who apply to Intermediaries for Ordinary Shares under the Intermediaries Offer will not receive share certificates.

Subsequent Issues under the Share Issuance Programme Subsequent Issues under the Share Issuance Programme between 13 July 2021 and 16 June 2022 Publication of Share Issuance Programme Price in respect of each Subsequent Issue as soon as practicable following the closing of a Subsequent Issue Admission and crediting of CREST accounts in respect of each Subsequent Issue as soon as practicable following the allotment of shares pursuant to a Subsequent Issue Definitive share certificates in respect of the Shares issued pursuant to each Subsequent Issue despatched by post approximately one week following the Admission of any Shares pursuant to a Subsequent Issue Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to times in this announcement are to London times.

Background to, reasons for, and benefits of the Issue

Background

The Company was launched as a closed-ended investment company on 13 March 2018 with the investment objective of generating capital growth over the long term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology ("fintech") businesses based predominantly in the UK and wider Europe. The Company carries on business as an investment trust within the meaning of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Ordinary Shares of the Company are admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and are traded on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market.

At IPO the Company launched with a market capitalisation of £94 million and an initial portfolio of assets acquired at a valuation of approximately £33.3 million, substantially deploying the remaining IPO proceeds thereafter. In July 2019 and thereafter in October 2020 the Company raised further funds by the issue of new Ordinary Shares, the net proceeds of which have been substantially deployed into opportunities identified by the Portfolio Manager in line with the Company's investment policy. As at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document, the Company has cash and cash equivalent reserves of approximately £19 million, which is partly being held back as a prudent cash buffer as well as being available for making new investments and follow-on investments into the Company's existing portfolio. Accordingly, the Company has substantially fully committed Shareholders' funds.

Reasons for the Issue

The Portfolio Manager has identified a pipeline of potential opportunities for the Company to invest in high growth disruptive players across the sub-sectors where it focuses. Through the Portfolio Manager's existing industry relationships, the Company expects to be able to benefit from access to an identified, live pipeline of assets currently in excess of £1 billion across all target sectors and geographies, of which approximately £194 million represents opportunities in active development, and intends to continue to grow the Company's portfolio.

Accordingly, following consultation with the Portfolio Manager, the Board has concluded that now is an appropriate time to seek to increase the Company's ability to raise additional equity capital in order to provide the Company with sufficient flexibility to take advantage of the identified pipeline and current fintech opportunity in the UK and wider Europe.

Benefits of the Issue

The Board believes that the Initial Issue will have the following benefits for Shareholders and the Company:

· raise additional funds in a timely manner to enable the Company to take advantage of opportunities to make further investments in accordance with its investment policy;

· increase the market capitalisation of the Company, helping to make the Company attractive to a wider investor base;

· a greater number of Ordinary Shares in issue should improve liquidity in the secondary market for the Ordinary Shares and make the Ordinary Shares more attractive to a wider range of investors;

· grow the Company, thereby spreading the Company's fixed running costs across a larger equity capital base which should over time reduce the level of ongoing expenses per Share; and

· give the Company the ability to issue new Ordinary Shares tactically, so as to manage better the premium to Net Asset Value at which the Ordinary Shares may trade.

The Initial Issue

The Initial Issue will launch today and will close on 8 July 2021. The Issue Price is 135.5 pence per Ordinary Share which represents a premium of 3.9 per cent. to the Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2021 and a discount of 6.1 per cent. to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 11 June 2021 of 144.25 pence per Ordinary Share (being the last business day prior to the announcement of the Issue Price). The target number of Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue is 29,562,798 Ordinary Shares and the target Gross Issue Proceeds is £40 million (assuming that 29,562,798 Ordinary Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Issue). The number of Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue is not known as at the date of this announcement but will be notified by the Company via a Regulatory Information Service prior to Admission.

It is anticipated that dealings in Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue will commence on 13 July 2021. Applications will be made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for all of the Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market. It is expected that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 13 July 2021. If any Ordinary Shares are issued in certi?cated form it is expected that share certi?cates would be despatched during the week commencing 19 July 2021 (or as soon as possible thereafter). No temporary documents of title will be issued.

The Initial Issue is being made by way of the Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer.

The Initial Placing

Peel Hunt and Nplus1 Singer have agreed to use their reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers pursuant to the Placing on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement.

The terms and conditions of the Placing will be set out in paragraph 6.7 of Part 5 of the registration document. The Placing is not underwritten.

The Open Offer

Qualifying Shareholders are being offered the opportunity, under the Open Offer, to apply for up to 4 Ordinary Shares for every 19 Existing Ordinary Shares held and registered in their name as at the Record Date. The Open Offer is not underwritten.

The terms and conditions of application under the Open Offer will be set out in Part 4 of the securities note.

The Offer for Subscription

Ordinary Shares will also be made available to the public under the Offer for Subscription. The

Offer for Subscription is only being made in the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The terms and conditions of application under the Offer for Subscription will be set out in Part 5 of the securities note. The Offer for Subscription is not underwritten.

The Intermediaries Offer

Investors may also subscribe for Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Intermediaries Offer. Only the Intermediaries' retail investor clients in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are eligible to participate in the Intermediaries Offer. The Intermediaries Offer is not underwritten.

Further details of the Initial Issue will be included in the Prospectus.

Scaling back and allocation

The Directors have reserved the right, following consultation with the Joint Bookrunners, to increase the size of the Initial Issue if overall demand exceeds 29,562,798 Ordinary Shares by reallocating Ordinary Shares that would otherwise be available under the Share Issuance Programme to increase the size of the Initial Placing, the Excess Application Facility, the Offer for Subscription and/or the Intermediaries Offer.

In the event that commitments under the Initial Issue exceed the maximum number of Ordinary Shares available (notwithstanding any such reallocation), applications under the Initial Issue (other than applications up to Qualifying Shareholders' full entitlement under the Open Offer) will be scaled back at the Company's discretion following consultation with the Joint Bookrunners. The basis of allocation of Ordinary Shares under the Initial Issue will be:

i. to each Qualifying Shareholder who applies, up to his full entitlement under the Open Offer (Ordinary Shares issued to Qualifying Shareholders under the Open Offer are not subject to scaling back to satisfy valid applications under the Initial Placing, the Offer for Subscription, the Intermediaries Offer or the Excess Application Facility); and

ii. any Ordinary Shares not taken up under the Open Offer or otherwise available under the Initial Issue, to applicants under the Initial Placing, the Offer for Subscription, the Intermediaries Offer and the Excess Application Facility, with applications scaled back at the discretion of the Company following consultation with the Joint Bookrunners.

General Meeting

The Initial Issue requires the approval of Shareholders pursuant to the Companies Act and the Directors are accordingly convening a General Meeting to be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL on 8 July 2021 at 11.00 a.m. in order to seek Shareholder authority to issue up to 150,000,000 Ordinary and/or C Shares pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme. The formal notice convening the General Meeting is set out on pages 16 to 18 of the circular published on 14 June 2021.

The Resolutions that will be put to Shareholders at the General Meeting are to:

• authorise the allotment of up to 150,000,000 Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares (the "New Shares") (representing 107 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme;

• disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the New Shares to be issued; and

• approve proposed changes to the Company's investment policy, as detailed in the Circular dated 14 June 2021.

If both Resolutions with regard to the Share Issuance Programme are passed, the Directors will be authorised to issue up to 150,000,000 Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Initial Issue.

The new Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Proposals (and the new Ordinary Shares into which any C Shares issued pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme will convert) will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares then in issue. However, such new Ordinary Shares will have no right to receive dividends or other distributions made, paid or declared, if any, by reference to a record date prior to the allotment of those new Ordinary Shares.

The ability to issue New Shares pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme will expire on the earlier of (i) the date being 12 months after the publication of the prospectus by the Company, and (ii) the date on which all of the New Shares available for issue pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme have been issued.

Key Investment Risks

There can be no guarantee that the investment objective of the Company will be achieved. Any return you receive depends on future performance and is uncertain. Market movements may cause the value of investments and the return from them to fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The Company does not seek any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment.

The Company invests in early-stage private businesses, which, by their nature, may be smaller capitalisation companies. Smaller companies carry a higher degree of risk and their value can be more sensitive to market movements and performance may be more volatile. Private businesses, which are not normally available to individual investors, carry performance, liquidity and valuation issues. Such businesses are typically illiquid and a sale may require the consent of other interested parties. Such investments may therefore be difficult to value and realise, and their prospects may be more difficult to assess. Such realisations may involve significant time and cost and/or result in realisations at levels below the value of such investments estimated by the Company. The Company also invests in a narrow industry sector and typically holds a relatively small number of investments as compared to many other funds. This may make the performance of the Company more volatile than would be the case if it had a more diversified investment portfolio and may materially and adversely affect the performance of the Company and returns to investors.

As part of its investment strategy, Augmentum Fintech may from time to time borrow money (known as gearing) for working capital purposes. In addition, Augmentum Fintech's underlying investments may themselves be geared which may mean that the valuation of these investments will therefore be affected by the level of interest rates and by the level of equity markets. The level of gearing of Augmentum Fintech itself and by its underlying investments may, depending on the sums involved, have a significant impact on the value of Augmentum Fintech shares, such that you may not get back the amount you originally invested. Shares of the Company are bought and sold on the London Stock Exchange. The price you pay or receive, like other listed shares, is determined by supply and demand and may be at a discount or premium to the underlying net asset value of the Company. Usually, at any given time, the price you pay for a share will be higher than the price you could sell it. It may be difficult for Shareholders to realise their investment and there may not be a liquid market in the Shares.

