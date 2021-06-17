General Motors said it is accelerating plans for two new battery cell plants in the United States.From pv magazine USA General Motors said this week that it will increase its EV investments to $35 billion through 2025. The automaker made an initial commitment in March 2020 to invest $20 billion over the same time period, including capital, engineering expenses and other development costs. Last November, it increased that total to $27 billion. In January, GM said that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040. The company worked with the Environmental Defense ...

