DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND RELATED ONGOING LITIGATION



17.06.2021 / 08:30

FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND RELATED ONGOING LITIGATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on the Dutch suspension of payments proceedings (the "Dutch SoP") it is currently subject to in respect of the appointment of a committee of representation ("CoR") and the ruling for measures regarding the list of claims as referred to in Article 259 of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act (Faillissementswet).

On Wednesday 16 June 2021, the Amsterdam District Court (the "Court") refused to grant the additional requests made by Hamilton for interim measures related to the Dutch SoP claim analysis and voting process. SIHNV, SIHNV's administrators and certain other parties to the proceedings had previously opposed those requests. The ruling of the Court of 16 June 2021 is non-appealable.

As announced previously, Hamilton has separately lodged an appeal against the 28 May 2021 decision of the Court to appoint the CoR. That appeal is currently pending before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal with a hearing on the admissibility of the appeal being scheduled for 22 June 2021. SIHNV will continue its defence against any attempt to disrupt the proposed global litigation settlement and SIHNV's ongoing Dutch SoP.

The appeal lodged by Hamilton has not caused the Court to reschedule the deadline of 15 June 2021 for the submission of claims against SIHNV ('voting record date'). The claims administrator will now commence a review of the claims that have been received in the Dutch SoP.

SIHNV's administrators have requested the supervisory judges in the Dutch SoP to defer the creditors' meeting of 30 June 2021. This request is currently pending, and no revised date for the creditors' meeting has yet been scheduled.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

17 June 2021