WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
17.06.21
08:02 Uhr
7,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0508,55010:48
Dow Jones News
17.06.2021 | 09:34
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year

DJ NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year 

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year 
17-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year 
 
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 37.3 million tons (-18.7%). 
 
Liquid cargo 
 
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 29.4 million tons, down by 8.7 million tons (-22.9%). The indicator was 
mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-31.3%, or 7.5 million tons) against the backdrop of a 
general decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020). 
 
Dry cargo 
 
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 7.8 million tons (up by 0.15 million tons or 2%). The growth in ferrous metals 
and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo. 
The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global 
markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar 
for processing. 
 
Container transshipment amounted to 1.7 million tons (up by 0.03 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in 
twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 17.5%. 
 
In January-April 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian ports increased by 1 p.p. to 11% 
year-over-year. 
 
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-April 2021/2020 (thsd t) 
               January-April     Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     37,289.338 45,872.860 -8,583.522 -18.71% 
Liquid cargo, total      29,440.884 38,176.074 -8,735.190 -22.88% 
Crude oil           16,547.795 24,090.170 -7,542.375 -31.31% 
Oil products         12,475.831 13,666.675 -1,190.845 -8.71% 
UAN              220.389  223.084  -2.695   -1.21% 
Oils             196.869  196.145  0.725   0.37% 
Bulk cargo, total       2,156.880 2,285.793 -128.912  -5.64% 
Iron ore raw materials    1,218.517 1,549.279 -330.762  -21.35% 
Other ore cargo        4.468   23.764   -19.296  -81.20% 
Chemical cargo        293.680  249.395  44.285   17.76% 
Coal             436.405  458.765  -22.359  -4.87% 
Sugar             203.810  4.590   199.220  4,340.16% 
General cargo, total     3,920.936 3,646.409 274.527  7.53% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 3,493.928 3,183.831 310.097  9.74% 
Timber            24.867   41.061   -16.194  -39.44% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     45.212   74.656   -29.444  -39.44% 
Nonferrous metals       314.924  372.856  -57.932  -15.54% 
Perishable cargo       87.218   48.662   38.556   79.23% 
Containers          1,681.741 1,649.584 32.157   1.95% 
Containers          1,681.741 1,649.584 32.157   1.95% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     206.204  175.463  30.741   17.52% 
Other cargo          88.897   115.000  -26.104  -22.70%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com (for press) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 111762 
EQS News ID:  1208868 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208868&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
