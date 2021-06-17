DJ NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year 17-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2021, year-over-year NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 37.3 million tons (-18.7%). Liquid cargo Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 29.4 million tons, down by 8.7 million tons (-22.9%). The indicator was mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-31.3%, or 7.5 million tons) against the backdrop of a general decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020). Dry cargo Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 7.8 million tons (up by 0.15 million tons or 2%). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo. The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing. Container transshipment amounted to 1.7 million tons (up by 0.03 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 17.5%. In January-April 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian ports increased by 1 p.p. to 11% year-over-year. NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-April 2021/2020 (thsd t) January-April Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 37,289.338 45,872.860 -8,583.522 -18.71% Liquid cargo, total 29,440.884 38,176.074 -8,735.190 -22.88% Crude oil 16,547.795 24,090.170 -7,542.375 -31.31% Oil products 12,475.831 13,666.675 -1,190.845 -8.71% UAN 220.389 223.084 -2.695 -1.21% Oils 196.869 196.145 0.725 0.37% Bulk cargo, total 2,156.880 2,285.793 -128.912 -5.64% Iron ore raw materials 1,218.517 1,549.279 -330.762 -21.35% Other ore cargo 4.468 23.764 -19.296 -81.20% Chemical cargo 293.680 249.395 44.285 17.76% Coal 436.405 458.765 -22.359 -4.87% Sugar 203.810 4.590 199.220 4,340.16% General cargo, total 3,920.936 3,646.409 274.527 7.53% Ferrous metals and cast iron 3,493.928 3,183.831 310.097 9.74% Timber 24.867 41.061 -16.194 -39.44% Timber (thsd cubic m) 45.212 74.656 -29.444 -39.44% Nonferrous metals 314.924 372.856 -57.932 -15.54% Perishable cargo 87.218 48.662 38.556 79.23% Containers 1,681.741 1,649.584 32.157 1.95% Containers 1,681.741 1,649.584 32.157 1.95% Containers (thsd TEU) 206.204 175.463 30.741 17.52% Other cargo 88.897 115.000 -26.104 -22.70%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

