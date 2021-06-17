DJ Magnit starts implementing a single Transportation Management System

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit starts implementing a single Transportation Management System 17-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT STARTS IMPLEMENTING A SINGLE TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Krasnodar, June 17, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, has started implementation of SAP Transportation Management - a single transportation management system powered by SAP S/ 4HANA. By using the system, the Company plans to reduce transportation costs, increase the transparency of supply chains and optimize the turnover of its own transport. Implementation of the IT system powered by SAP Transportation Management is one of the key stages of the large program of Magnit's digital transformation. The key goal of the project is to meet the needs of the business for managing the full cycle of transportation and improving the level of transport logistics service. LeverX was selected as a partner for this implementation. A single system will replace more than ten different uncoordinated IT systems. It will cover all the Company's business processes related to logistics. The system will let Magnit improve the quality and speed of processes and minimize transport downtime. In addition to that, a single-window solution will be introduced in the system to enable interaction with hired carriers in a real-time mode. « Fedor Pavlovsky "We are happy to launch one of the largest SAP Transportation Management implementation projects in Logistics the world. For many years, we have been using our own Legacy systems, and now our primary task is to Director of transfer all processes to the target system. We hope to achieve all our goals, including the cost Magnit Retail optimization of IT systems maintenance. We plan to share the first results of our project by the end Chain of the year." » « Andrey Goryainov "The SAP Transportation Management implementation project in Magnit is one of the largest in the world of retail. The system will enable the Company to provide the necessary support for business growth and Deputy Chief open up new opportunities for scaling. It is important to note that as part of the quality management, Executive the team of experts of SAP Services CIS conducted a quality assurance check of the project, assessing Officer of SAP the functional and technical risks. This will ensure the best implementation efficiency, help in CIS reaching maximum return on investment and in using all the features of the solution's native functionality." » « Vladimir Karely Consulting "For many years, the LeverX Group team has been implementing SAP Transportation Management for its Director of customers, and today we possess a unique expertise in this area. Using the best practices and the latest LeverX approaches, our specialists will ensure a high-quality transfer of Magnit's business processes to the new system." » For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

