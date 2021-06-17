Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
16.06.21
10:10 Uhr
12,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70012,90010:29
12,70012,80010:29
Dow Jones News
17.06.2021 | 09:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit starts implementing a single Transportation Management System

DJ Magnit starts implementing a single Transportation Management System 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit starts implementing a single Transportation Management System 
17-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT STARTS IMPLEMENTING A SINGLE TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 
Krasnodar, June 17, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, has 
started implementation of SAP Transportation Management - a single transportation management system powered by SAP S/ 
4HANA. By using the system, the Company plans to reduce transportation costs, increase the transparency of supply 
chains and optimize the turnover of its own transport. 
Implementation of the IT system powered by SAP Transportation Management is one of the key stages of the large program 
of Magnit's digital transformation. The key goal of the project is to meet the needs of the business for managing the 
full cycle of transportation and improving the level of transport logistics service. LeverX was selected as a partner 
for this implementation. 
A single system will replace more than ten different uncoordinated IT systems. It will cover all the Company's business 
processes related to logistics. The system will let Magnit improve the quality and speed of processes and minimize 
transport downtime. In addition to that, a single-window solution will be introduced in the system to enable 
interaction with hired carriers in a real-time mode. 
« 
 
Fedor Pavlovsky 
 
 
         "We are happy to launch one of the largest SAP Transportation Management implementation projects in 
Logistics    the world. For many years, we have been using our own Legacy systems, and now our primary task is to 
Director of   transfer all processes to the target system. We hope to achieve all our goals, including the cost 
Magnit Retail  optimization of IT systems maintenance. We plan to share the first results of our project by the end 
Chain      of the year." 
» 
« 
 
Andrey 
Goryainov 
        "The SAP Transportation Management implementation project in Magnit is one of the largest in the world 
        of retail. The system will enable the Company to provide the necessary support for business growth and 
Deputy Chief  open up new opportunities for scaling. It is important to note that as part of the quality management, 
Executive   the team of experts of SAP Services CIS conducted a quality assurance check of the project, assessing 
Officer of SAP the functional and technical risks. This will ensure the best implementation efficiency, help in 
CIS      reaching maximum return on investment and in using all the features of the solution's native 
        functionality." 
» 
« 
 
Vladimir 
Karely 
 
Consulting  "For many years, the LeverX Group team has been implementing SAP Transportation Management for its 
Director of  customers, and today we possess a unique expertise in this area. Using the best practices and the latest 
LeverX    approaches, our specialists will ensure a high-quality transfer of Magnit's business processes to the new 
       system." 
» 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  111761 
EQS News ID:  1208933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.