CryptoSX: FirstShot Centers, LLC tokens are trading on STO Cryptocurrency Platform

LAS VEGAS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / FirstShot Centers, LLC 'FirstShot' began trading June 3, 2021 on www.cryptosx.io, CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange in the Asia Pacific cryptomarket place, ticker symbol FST and has seen significant volumes and price increases.

FirstShot's business model is to acquire and manage vacant shopping centers and big box stores throughout the United States. These properties are to be repurposed to entertainment and themed centers for a specialized business sector with a revenue generating strategy in place. Competition from online shopping sites have contributed to the square footage equivalent of more than 10,000 empty and available malls and big box stores. Distressed purchase prices can be a fraction of replacement costs.

FirstShot Centers, LLC is a private company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additionalinformation email brian@firstshotcenters.com or go to www.firstshotcenters.com

About Cryptosx

With the empowerment of world-leading technologies, Cryptosx has built a cutting-edge platform for Security Token Offerings (STOs) backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. Cryptosx is compliant with all of the applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) 'Rules on Digital Asset and Token Offerings' Supplement to CEZA Financial Technology Solutions and Offshore Virtual Currency Business Rules and Regulations of 2018 ('CEZAFTSOVCBRR of 2018'). CryptoSX was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018.

Cautionary Statement

No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the informationcontained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains 'forward lookingstatements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. FirstShotundertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this materialand in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

SOURCE: CryptoSX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652085/FirstShotCentersLLCtokensaretradingonSTOCryptocurrency-Platform