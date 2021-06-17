AECI Limited - Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

AECI LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Mishic O'Brien as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2021.

Patricia is the Chief Commercial Officer at USA-based CoorsTek, Inc., a global manufacturer of technical ceramics for aerospace, automotive, chemical, electronics, medical, metallurgical, oil and gas, semiconductor and many other industries.

She has over 16 years' experience working in the chemicals industry. She previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer of A. Schulman (now part of LyondellBasell) and was the Global Director of Marketing Excellence at Dow Inc.

Patricia holds an MBA Degree from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a Business Degree in Industrial Marketing from Youngstown State University, also in Ohio. She is a Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors in the USA and a member of Women Corporate Directors, a global organisation.

The Company confirms that Patricia was appointed in accordance with AECI's Board Nomination, Composition and Diversity Policy, to further strengthen the Board's capacity in terms of knowledge and experience of the chemicals industry at an international level.

Woodmead, Sandton

17 June 2021

