Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
17.06.21
08:04 Uhr
5,950 Euro
+0,100
+1,71 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2021 | 10:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

AECI Limited - Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

London, June 17

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Mishic O'Brien as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2021.

Patricia is the Chief Commercial Officer at USA-based CoorsTek, Inc., a global manufacturer of technical ceramics for aerospace, automotive, chemical, electronics, medical, metallurgical, oil and gas, semiconductor and many other industries.

She has over 16 years' experience working in the chemicals industry. She previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer of A. Schulman (now part of LyondellBasell) and was the Global Director of Marketing Excellence at Dow Inc.

Patricia holds an MBA Degree from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a Business Degree in Industrial Marketing from Youngstown State University, also in Ohio. She is a Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors in the USA and a member of Women Corporate Directors, a global organisation.

The Company confirms that Patricia was appointed in accordance with AECI's Board Nomination, Composition and Diversity Policy, to further strengthen the Board's capacity in terms of knowledge and experience of the chemicals industry at an international level.

Woodmead, Sandton

17 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.