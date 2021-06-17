Solar Energy UK today called on the government to provide it with the same kind of support that has been extended to offshore wind companies.With the solar generation capacity of the U.K. set to double this decade, industry body Solar Energy UK this morning spelled out how the volume could treble to the 40 GW needed to achieve the government's net-zero-emission ambition. With government advisory body the Climate Change Committee having estimated the U.K. will need 40 GW of solar by 2030 to hit net zero, Solar Energy UK this morning published its Lighting The Way report spelling out how that figure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...