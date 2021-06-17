First-half profits will be up at solar panel glassmaker Xinyi Solar despite the fact the price of the module raw material has been on a downward trend in the current three-month window.The raw materials price volatility which has afflicted the solar industry this year has been reflected in a string of positive "profit warnings" from Chinese group Xinyi. In an update to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday, PV panel glassmaker Xinyi Solar told shareholders first-half net profits are expected to at least double, compared to the HK$1.41 billion (US$182 million) previously anticipated. While the ...

