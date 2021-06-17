Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
17.06.21
12:17 Uhr
28,900 Euro
-0,550
-1,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80029,00012:19
28,85029,00012:19
Dow Jones News
17.06.2021 | 10:46
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel's palladium fund lists nickel & copper ETCs

DJ NORNICKEL'S PALLADIUM FUND LAUNCHES FIRST NICKEL AND COPPER ETCS ON LSE 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL'S PALLADIUM FUND LAUNCHES FIRST NICKEL AND COPPER ETCS ON LSE 
17-Jun-2021 / 11:12 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL'S PALLADIUM FUND LAUNCHES FIRST NICKEL AND COPPER ETCS ON LSE 
Moscow, June 17, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, announces that the Global Palladium Fund (GPF), founded by Nornickel, has launched Exchange 
Traded Commodities (ETC) for nickel and copper on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) giving markets unique access to 
low-cost base metals investment opportunities. 
The ETCs are attractively priced with the annual total expense ratios (TERs) of 0.85% for the copper ETC and 0.75% for 
the nickel ETC, making them the most cost-effective way for European-based investors to achieve exposure to the metals 
through an exchange-traded product as they seek to take advantage of the energy transition trend. 
The listings follow the launch of GPF's physically backed, low-cost gold, silver, platinum and palladium ETCs at the 
beginning of 2021. All six physically backed metal Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) list today on Borsa Italiana - 
the largest listing of its kind in over a decade. 
GPF is the first ETC issuer to use Blockchain technology to provide investors with enhanced transparency and security 
in their metal ETCs by recording bar information into distributed ledger technology. The new nickel and copper ETCs 
will track the respective LME cash prices. The metal backing GPF ETCs is stored in secure warehouses in Rotterdam. 
To strengthen ETC investor security, GPF uses IBM's Hyperledger Blockchain in the custody chain of the metal. By 
recording bar and cathode information on the blockchain, it provides clear ownership and an immutable custody chain for 
investors using the ETCs. 
Anton Berlin, Nornickel Vice President, Sales and Distribution, commented: "We are excited to announce the launch of 
the GPF's new ETCs - the first physically backed nickel and copper exchange traded products to see the light of day. 
The new digital instruments is a great opportunity for investors to benefit from the rising demand for the base metals 
as the world is setting on the path towards a greener future." 
Alexander Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Palladium Fund, commented: "GPF is committed to democratising 
investment in precious and base metals. The new physical copper and nickel ETCs benefit from our low pricing, enhanced 
transparency and security and sustainable supply source." 
 
ABOUT GLOBAL PALLADIUM FUND 
The Global Palladium Fund L.P. was established by Nornickel in 2016 with a three-fold objective, underpinning its role 
as the leading player in the global palladium industry. The fund's goal is to create an international financial 
platform for cooperation with major holders of existing stockpiles of palladium and other metals, promote industrial 
and investment demand for the metal, and reduce overall volatility of the palladium market. Discover more about the 
fund here. 
ABOUT NORNICKEL 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 111992 
EQS News ID:  1209183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.