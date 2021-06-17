Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 
17.06.21
11:48 Uhr
367,00 Euro
-21,00
-5,41 %
17.06.2021 | 10:52
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Declaration Relative to the Number of Shares and Voting Rights Making up the Issued Capital

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED 
CAPITAL 
17-Jun-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
DECLARATION RELATIVE TO 
THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS 
MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 
 
Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce 
and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF 
 
 
 
 
Designation of issuer 
 
 
 
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 
CS 91051 
Z. I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques 
13781 Aubagne Cedex 
 
 
 
Date of    Total number of shares making up  Total number of theoretical voting rights   Total number of net 
information  the issued capital         including treasury shares           voting rights 
 
May 31, 2021 92,180,190             160,530,782                  160,526,523 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
Euronext   DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1209186 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209186 17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209186&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
