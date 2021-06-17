Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
17.06.2021 | 11:46
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, June 17

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:17 June 2021

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares"). The prospectus is required to allow the Company to issue New Shares in accordance with its discount and premium management policy and will be valid for 12 months from the date of publication.

It is currently intended that the New Shares will be issued only: (i) at a premium to the net asset value per share; (ii) to meet demand from investors; and (iii) when the Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and shareholders to do so.

A copy of the prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fac.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the Company's website www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

The Company now has the ability to issue 363,896 New Shares under its existing share issuance authorities. The Company is seeking renewal of its share issuance authorities at the annual general meeting to be held on 6 July 2021.

All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

