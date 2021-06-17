Palace Capital's (PCA) FY21 results were robust, with a clear improvement in the second half. With a good level of rent collection continuing, Q421 DPS was increased by 20%, to a level that management hopes to at least maintain through FY22. Importantly, the flagship Hudson Quarter (HQ) development in York completed in April, on budget. We expect HQ to be a significant driver of forecast increasing returns and deleveraging.

