Irish power and gas utility Bord Gáis Energy is supporting Danish developer Obton in the development and construction of several projects that competed in the country's first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction.Irish power utility Bord Gáis Energy has announced it will support Danish developer Obton in the development and construction of 11 solar projects selected in the country's first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction, finalized in August 2020. "All the projects are under the same 15-year power purchase agreement with a single off-taker, which is Irish grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...