SkyWatch Signs Authorized Distributor Agreement With Airbus Defence and Space

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. (" SkyWatch "), a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announces today that it is now an authorized distributor of Airbus Defence and Space (" Airbus ") to deliver medium- and high-resolution Earth observation data through the SkyWatch EarthCache platform and API.

The addition of Airbus to the roster of satellite data providers on the EarthCache platform enriches the SkyWatch aggregation model, and provides a "one-stop-shop" for Earth observation data customers. The agreement comes at a moment when the industry is growing rapidly with more organizations across multiple industries seeking Earth observation data. According to Euroconsult , the global market for commercial Earth observation data and services is expected to grow to $8 billion by 2029, from $4.6 billion in 2019.

"Airbus is a leader in the Earth observation market, and we're thrilled to bring Airbus data onto the EarthCache platform," says James Slifierz, CEO at SkyWatch. "The data quality and area coverage that Airbus provides are definitely in demand from our customer base, and we're looking forward to making this offering available through our platform."

The agreement with Airbus will give EarthCache customers global access to 1.5m medium-resolution and 50cm high-resolution archive data from areas of interest with Pléiades, SPOT 6, and SPOT 7 satellites.

"We are thrilled to have SkyWatch as the newest authorized distributor in our network," says Nicolas Stussi, Managing Director, Intelligence North America. "By enabling EarthCache with Airbus data, users will have expanded access to premium data for easy integration into their applications."

EarthCache is the simplest way to integrate commercial satellite imagery into any application, removing the complexity out of Earth observation data sourcing and processing. EarthCache is a single point to access the best Earth observation data available for application developers across all industries, with a robust, easy-to-use API suite, pay-as-you-use analysis-ready data, and custom parameters for data requests.

To learn more about EarthCache, visit www.skywatch.com/earthcache.

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is on a mission to make Earth Observation data accessible to the world. Trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Drawing on the team's experience in space data aggregation software, we're building infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. SkyWatch raised a $7.5 million Series A in 2020 and is expecting to double its size this year.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

