Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Select Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Victoria Muir, a Director of the Company, retired from the Board of Christie Group plc, of which she was a non-executive director, at its annual general meeting held on 16 June 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

17 June 2021