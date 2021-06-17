Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 17
Invesco Select Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Director's Other Directorship
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Victoria Muir, a Director of the Company, retired from the Board of Christie Group plc, of which she was a non-executive director, at its annual general meeting held on 16 June 2021.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
17 June 2021
