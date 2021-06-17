Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordic's leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, has achieved OCP ReadyTM certification for all three of Bulk's data centers. The certification, administered by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), demonstrates the same highly efficient design standards embraced by tech giants including Facebook and Google to support the most advanced open infrastructure deployments.

The OCP ReadyTM colocation facility certification process uses a detailed self-assessment that is carefully reviewed by OCP according to well-defined criteria. Assessments evaluate a broad range of facility design aspects including access, white space, electrical, cooling, cabling and service. Bulk successfully certified all three data center facilities, including the Oslo Internet Exchange (OS-IX), Norway Data Center Campus (N01) and Denmark Data Center Campus (DK01).

"Enterprises, cloud and hyperscale tenants are looking more toward open hardware designs to support higher density workloads to meet demanding cloud migration, AI, research and other high performance needs," observes Rob Elder, Vice President, Data Centers for Bulk. "This designation reinforces our commitment to state of the art facilities powered by 100% renewable energy."

OS-IX is Norway's best-connected data center, powered by renewable energy. N01 is the world's largest data center campus powered by 100% renewable energy. And DK01 is an ultra-scalable, flexible and efficient Danish data center. Each facility has unique capabilities and all three meet the world-class design standards championed by OCP.

"Bulk understands the role of OCP solutions in pushing the performance envelope through open hardware designs and configurations," says Steve Helvie, Vice President of Channel Development for the OCP Foundation. "We are thrilled to have Bulk as part of the OCP Community and fully support their mission in the race to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience."

Bulk is the first to certify data centers OCP Ready in both Norway and Denmark and demonstrates the market-leading facility design and service options available in the Nordics. Together with abundant clean energy and competitive, stable energy prices, the region is rapidly becoming a destination market for data-centric industries and applications.

To learn more about Bulk Data Centers, please visit www.bulkinfrastructure.com.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry EDGE infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005047/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Mia Hinterwaldner

iMiller Public Relations

bulk@imillerpr.com

+1 866-307-2510