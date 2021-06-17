DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: SUSE S.A. - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



17.06.2021 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[2021/06/17]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/

Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price

(0,0000) Currency code

(ISO 4217) Trading Venue

(MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-06-08 07:04:38.062581 B 3.357 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:04:38.078514 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:04:38.093794 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:04:38.108774 B 1.632 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:04:38.121157 B 220 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:41:14.765587 B 1.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:41:14.776684 B 71 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 07:59:54.002183 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:00:00.006586 B 1.550 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:00:00.017823 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:00:00.324819 B 118 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:13:42.985634 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:28:36.566260 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:28:36.578563 B 79 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:47.616001 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:47.616077 B 600 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:47.624941 B 1.002 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:47.627263 B 87 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:47.645814 B 90 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 08:44:48.816992 B 54 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:02:29.106631 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:07:10.397589 B 58 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:21:58.565330 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:30:57.371194 B 202 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:31:01.572799 B 4.680 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:31:02.192851 B 51 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:37:11.924589 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:43:43.856427 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 09:43:43.856502 B 313 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:08:17.877278 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:08:20.205375 B 138 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:09:17.889822 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:26:10.084870 B 1.732 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:26:11.595840 B 108 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:36:30.805735 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:42:20.206535 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:42:20.206909 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:49:43.617438 B 129 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:49:43.617504 B 233 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:49:48.128360 B 58 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:49:50.206194 B 120 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:49:50.206377 B 121 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:51:40.206366 B 79 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:51:40.206735 B 88 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:51:58.128391 B 74 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:52:00.205141 B 119 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 10:52:00.205424 B 112 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 11:07:14.168654 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 11:08:23.760951 B 40 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 11:09:54.771778 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 11:13:21.776467 B 40 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 11:43:21.468825 B 248 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:11:36.712060 B 121 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:36:10.615568 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:36:12.845671 B 58 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:40:19.179288 B 330 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:47:14.953876 B 966 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:47:14.953960 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:49:06.949583 B 288 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:49:06.949902 B 455 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:56:06.961633 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 12:57:57.056563 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:31.814507 B 7.668 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:31.814599 B 112 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:31.814626 B 44 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:31.814653 B 107 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:31.826226 B 568 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:32.467981 B 382 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:06:32.882981 B 295 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:10.352639 B 2.332 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:10.366175 B 319 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:10.366193 B 302 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:10.771541 B 118 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.205227 B 496 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.205538 B 384 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.216578 B 147 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.216827 B 256 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.217678 B 220 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.227554 B 248 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:07:30.748590 B 59 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:08:15.164381 B 7.497 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:08:15.167163 B 511 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:08:15.176635 B 440 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:08:16.009618 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:08:55.178228 B 840 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:09:08.942672 B 717 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:09:10.377643 B 59 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:10:13.487104 B 858 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:10:13.487469 B 424 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:10:54.115903 B 861 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:10:54.137776 B 179 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:10:54.543565 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:11:36.438354 B 907 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:11:36.450790 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:11:38.531780 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:11:38.543788 B 135 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:17.295550 B 851 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:17.304773 B 734 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:18.107683 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:18.137484 B 55 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:59.456302 B 935 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:59.467753 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:59.468356 B 140 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:59.478458 B 153 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:12:59.501514 B 57 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.205245 B 202 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.205398 B 484 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.454688 B 2.251 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.467239 B 179 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.467696 B 112 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.488442 B 276 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:00.491786 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:13:02.529864 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:17:24.150680 B 64 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:17:27.738829 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:35:09.776484 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:35:09.776554 B 413 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:36:52.420158 B 4.143 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:36:52.429586 B 1.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:36:52.432435 B 306 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:36:52.432854 B 360 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:37:38.383428 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:37:38.396051 B 88 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:40:38.422433 B 513 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:40:38.422492 B 40 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:42:58.927006 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:42:58.938301 B 140 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:42:58.938577 B 307 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:42:58.939150 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:42:58.948752 B 359 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:46:59.151960 B 246 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:49:17.697133 B 160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:49:17.697207 B 443 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:49:17.709382 B 132 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:49:17.722475 B 74 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.322931 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.334551 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.337692 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.338457 B 135 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.350375 B 86 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.361291 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:51:20.370349 B 188 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 13:55:49.759920 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:06:14.560556 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:06:14.958273 B 165 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:19:04.928462 B 400 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:04.167936 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.204930 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.205105 B 126 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.205414 B 468 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.216304 B 52 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.230451 B 157 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.241530 B 153 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.242022 B 129 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.250997 B 283 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.253499 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:20:10.262258 B 144 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:26:13.653940 B 231 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:32:57.315476 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:37.875199 B 8.382 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:37.886817 B 104 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:37.900027 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:37.900129 B 316 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:41.113621 B 1.231 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:41.125384 B 585 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:41.126518 B 505 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:41.126719 B 180 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:34:41.127233 B 208 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:35:01.052202 B 55 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:35:21.010521 B 1.920 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:35:21.010884 B 396 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:35:21.022108 B 426 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:35:21.032021 B 797 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:36:01.715603 B 660 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:36:01.728330 B 280 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:36:30.205486 B 153 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:36:44.224369 B 552 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:37:22.570871 B 749 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:05.140534 B 682 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:16.202028 B 257 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:16.213935 B 370 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:45.629405 B 650 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:45.640944 B 132 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:38:45.641151 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:39:26.978085 B 533 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:40:06.943591 B 739 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:40:06.943676 B 426 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:40:48.223706 B 698 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:40:48.235569 B 324 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:41:28.406292 B 303 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:42:07.858344 B 660 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:42:46.716186 B 665 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:44:45.159377 B 694 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:44:45.171635 B 441 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:45:52.795283 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:45:52.795363 B 122 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:46:02.800745 B 356 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:46:48.145531 B 719 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:48:51.577535 B 749 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:50:48.107100 B 737 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:50:48.107172 B 426 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:50:48.118585 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:50:48.119698 B 569 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:50:48.119856 B 139 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:52:50.318384 B 739 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:54:09.587817 B 741 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:54:30.204952 B 332 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:54:48.772662 B 741 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:55:29.154248 B 741 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:55:29.154328 B 122 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:09.098033 B 712 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:49.832831 B 683 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:49.845255 B 481 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:49.850181 B 2.006 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:49.850434 B 400 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:56:50.205418 B 359 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 14:57:01.192167 B 800 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:04:14.119943 B 271 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:07:14.133321 B 148 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:08:25.246563 B 189 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:09:25.257789 B 152 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:18.782303 B 2.967 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:58.917668 B 156 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:58.918089 B 322 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:58.918129 B 636 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:58.918414 B 183 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:11:58.931433 B 147 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:12:58.944900 B 186 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:16:24.922527 B 139 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:16:24.923130 B 138 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:17:46.624477 B 23 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:20:10.205490 B 141 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:23:24.937154 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:23:24.938129 B 125 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:28:08.461159 B 192 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:28:08.472570 B 126 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:28:08.473090 B 153 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:29:44.100867 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:29:44.110239 B 56 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:30:07.529035 B 9 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-08 15:35:41.477011 B 7.473 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 148080 30 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.