Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
17.06.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLWERS PLC

NOTICE 17 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLWERS PLC

At the request of Solwers Plc, Solwers Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from June 18, 2021. 

Trading code: SOLWERS
Number of shares: 8 487 155
ISIN code: FI4000452545
Order book ID: 226821
Company Identity Number: 0720734-6

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, UB
Securities Oy. For further information, please call UB Securities Oy on +358 40
5886769. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
