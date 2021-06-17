Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLWERS PLC

NOTICE 17 JUNE 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SOLWERS PLC At the request of Solwers Plc, Solwers Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 18, 2021. Trading code: SOLWERS Number of shares: 8 487 155 ISIN code: FI4000452545 Order book ID: 226821 Company Identity Number: 0720734-6 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, UB Securities Oy. For further information, please call UB Securities Oy on +358 40 5886769. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260