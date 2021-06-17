Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.06.2021 | 13:49
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility and amendment to shareholder loan facility

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility and amendment to shareholder loan facility 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility and amendment to shareholder loan facility 
17-Jun-2021 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 June 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Signing construction finance facility and amendment to shareholder loan facility 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased 
to announce that it has signed a construction finance facility with Together Commercial Finance Limited (the 
"Facility") on its Bank Street, Sheffield development ("Bank Street"). 
The gross amount of the Facility is GBP2.0 million for a term of 18-months with a 10.7% nominal interest rate. The 
Facility will be drawn down as construction costs are incurred on Bank Street. 
Bank Street is a development of 22 self-contained apartments in Sheffield with a gross development value of GBP3.6 
million. Emerald Construction (North West) Limited is the principal contractor on the site and construction work has 
already commenced. One Heritage expects the development to finish in Q1 2022. 
 
The Company is also announcing that its related party shareholder loan facility, with One Heritage Property Development 
Limited, has been increased from GBP5.0 million to GBP7.5 million until 31 December 2022. This loan facility had previously 
been increased from GBP5.0 million to GBP7.5 million, as announced on 11 February 2021. This reverted to GBP5.0 million after 
the Group signed the construction finance facility on Oscar House, Manchester, announced on 21 May 2021, as per the 
original terms on the extension. 
 
As a result of the shareholder loan being increased, One Heritage is pleased to announce that construction has now 
commenced on Lincoln House, Bolton, where negotiations to sign a construction finance facility are advancing. As part 
of the mitigation strategy set out in the Listing Prospectus issued on 18 December 2020, available on the Company's 
website, the Company set out mitigation plans in the event that it was unable to secure sufficient finance for the 
developments to progress simultaneously. This included a potential delay to Lincoln House and the Churchgate, Leicester 
development. Given the progress the Company has made with the Lincoln House development, the mitigation strategy has 
been amended, such that, if necessary, both Churchgate and Plus House, Stockport, will commence on completion of the 
Bank Street development, which is anticipated in Q1 2022. 
 
Jason Upton, CEO of One Heritage Group commented: "We are delighted to be announcing that development of two further 
assets can now commence. We look forward to announcing further construction finance related to our other developments 
in the near future." 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. We are a team of 
dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly 
listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112009 
EQS News ID:  1209237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

ONE HERITAGE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.