Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (317/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that OX2 AB (publ), company registration number 556675-7497, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that OX2 AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 23, 2021. The company has 250,000,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: OX2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075337 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227438 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556675-7497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification ICB Classification will follow in the exchange notice published before first day of trading in the Company's shares. When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 23, 2021, up to and including June 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 30 in the English prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.