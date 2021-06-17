Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Beamery, a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help the world's largest companies attract, engage and retain talent at a global scale.

Beamery gives organizations a single platform to manage the entire talent lifecycle. Its Talent Operating System aggregates and analyzes billions of relevant data points from across the web and the organization's existing technology, to help quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization; reach diversity targets; provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees; and understand the skills and capabilities organizations need to build their workforce of the future.

"Today's talent leaders need to rely on accurate and reliable data to support their interactions with candidates and their people," said Christie Smith, global lead for Talent Organization Human Potential at Accenture. "Beamery's data-driven analytical platform empowers talent leaders to have more effective, transparent interactions and make decisions efficiently by providing a solution that creates quality data pillars. We look forward to collaborating with Beamery and bringing their innovative capabilities to our global clients."

Beamery is part of Project Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture Ventures program that offers unprecedented access to Accenture's technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Through the program, Beamery will co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt its solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively.

"Faced with a rising tide of skills shortages, and exploding competition across the hiring market driven by an accelerating economy and the rise of remote work, enterprises are turning to Beamery to help them navigate the requirements of modern talent acquisition," said Abakar Saidov, co-founder and CEO at Beamery. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Accenture and working with them to drive talent transformation for their global clients."

The latest Accenture Ventures investment to align with Accenture Talent Organization Human Potential, Beamery joins Skyhive, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup that uses AI and quantum analysis to facilitate labor market transformation, reskilling and learning.

Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures, added, "Our investment in Beamery aligns with Accenture Ventures' commitment to cultivate the latest technologies, enhanced by human ingenuity, that solve for our clients' most important challenges. Beamery will help our clients by adding efficiency to their talent recruitment, hiring and retaining process."

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit www.accenture.com.

Accenture's Talent Organization Human Potential connects people and technology to unlock human ingenuity and drive enterprise wide change. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/talent-organization-human-potential-index.

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business.

Leveraging an industry first AI-powered Talent Graph, Beamery's Talent Operating System aggregates and enriches billions of relevant data points and signals from across the web and an enterprises' existing technology, to help organizations quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization, reach diversity targets, provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees, and understand the skills and capabilities they need to build their workforce of the future.

Beamery is one of the fastest growing companies in the world, with a dedicated team that is not only superb at their jobs, but who are also a reliable and friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation.

