As the IT industry evolves, business leaders are showing more support for DEX-related IT work, according to 96% of respondents

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, today released findings from the 2021 Digital Employee Experience Career Capital Report, an independent survey led by Vanson Bourne focused on careers in IT. The survey found that employees in DEX positions earn an average salary of $116,501 across the US, United Kingdom, Germany, France. In senior DEX-focused roles in the United States, they earn almost 83 percent above the average IT salary in that country. The survey findings highlight the emerging focus on DEX, the measurement and improvement of employee's experiences and interactions with workplace technology.

As work environments evolve, IT teams have had to adapt to make remote, hybrid and in-person offices more equitable, reliable and flexible for employees. The study found that one in five IT professionals now spend over 70 percent of their week working on DEX-related activities. Over a third (35 percent) of respondents agreed the proportion of DEX roles increased considerably in 2020. As companies look to reimagine the future of work, providing a seamless digital experience for employees will be key to attracting new talent and retaining existing employees. In fact, 96 percent of respondents said that their business leaders show support for DEX-related IT work.

"These findings correlate with what we're seeing in executive search; companies want their IT teams to drive digital transformation and create superior digital employee experiences that support employee satisfaction and productivity," said Martha Heller, CEO of Heller Search Associates, a top IT executive recruiting firm specializing in CIOs, CTOs, and VP level senior technology leaders. "As IT roles evolve from closing tickets to reimaging the digital strategy of an organization, employees will be better prepared to pursue more strategic positions later on at the director or executive level."

"Change in the IT industry is accelerating," points out Nexthink Chief Strategy Officer, Yassine Zaid. "Companies that take an employee-centric approach to a digital strategy empower their employees by putting them first. When employees are empowered to succeed, business at every level thrives. Because of this we're seeing titles and positions such as, Chief Digital Experience Officer or Director of Digital Transformation become more prevalent than ever because DEX has become so essential to business success."

As companies across the world transition to adopt remote or hybrid work models, digital experiences are often the only experiences their employees and candidates have, making it an increasingly critical focus for leadership. To support companies through this significant shift and thrive in the future of work, Nexthink today announced the launch of DEX Hub, a destination for IT professionals to share expertise, ideas and pain points, to enable individuals to grow their career and skill set in DEX.

Available at dex.nexthink.com, DEX Hub is a central repository for information, tips and advancement opportunities for IT disruptors looking to connect, learn and get inspired to drive the change to people-centric IT. DEX Hub will also offer users a salary calculator to help further lift the veil on the IT industry's salary standards. Simply input your current salary and see how you compare to other DEX workers by industry, company size and country. Such information is key for salary negotiations and ensuring employees are being compensated fairly as IT continues to evolve and grow.

"DEX Hub will serve as a major industry resource, helping IT professionals grow their skill set towards a more lucrative career by learning from their peers," Zaied remarked. "The role of CIOs has never been more important. And this resource will help IT professionals at every level expand their knowledge, improve their internal practices, grow their careers and more."

