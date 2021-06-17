Cleanwatts, the leading cleantech for smart energy communities, combining the power of energy efficiency and distributed energy solutions, presents Michael Mahan as President of Cleanwatts Americas, assuming the responsibility of sales and operations in American continent, in particular USA.

Michael Mahan's career covers 30 years of sustainable energy experience in business and project development, sales, marketing, product management, operations, and executive leadership. Starting with General Electric in 1983 his background and growth with rechargeable batteries provided the foundation for emerging energy technology, energy management systems, renewable energy, and battery storage integration for utility (large scale) and commercial industrial (medium scale) projects. Mr. Mahan is recognized for successful "Early Stage" technology innovations and scale of battery and energy software startups working with global research institutes such as DOE LLNL and Taiwan's ITRI. Michael is a respected industry speaker and has served as both officer and board member for public and private corporations.

"Cleanwatts operating systems approach is a game changer providing a simple and flexible solution with intelligent controls to process and optimize behind the meter and front of the meter requirements. We have started building a more sustainable environment in the Americas while also providing value connecting solar energy generation assets with energy communities. The journey forward now has a bridge connecting many of my former associates, projects and ecosystem partners with the Cleanwatts operating system to a more sustainable energy future for the Americas." Michael Mahan, President of Cleanwatts Americas.

This is another important decision taken by Cleanwatts in order to reinforce the international growth path, which is focused on expanding to markets outside Portugal, in order to provide the best digital energy management solutions, providing turnkey solutions to companies and communities that they are looking for clean, local and cheaper energy. Cleanwatts delivers its services through a suite of wing-to-wing proprietary software platforms that allow clients to manage, optimize and control energy use in real time, from behind the meter applications to front of the meter balancing services. Acting as a smart utility, the company also offers zero capex solutions that deliver affordable clean energy to local communities through multi-year service contracts. Cleanwatts has a multidisciplinary team specialized in technology, energy and financial services, with more than 50 highly talented professionals, with solid experience in solving energy challenges for clients in Europe, Americas and Asia. The Cleanwatts Group currently serves more than 2000 customers, including 12 international airports and several energy communities, representing more than 2TWh.

"We're super excited about Mike joining the team and driving our growth across the Americas with a special emphasis on building strategic partnerships in the US. Mike brings a wealth of expertise in respect of energy storage, generation and consumption asset classes, all of which are critical to the management of decentralized energy markets. Mike's experience helps position Cleanwatts as the OS partner of choice to manage, optimize and control local energy community needs at every level, from residential consumers and municipalities to enterprises and local grid operators" Michael Pinto, CEO and Co-Founder of Cleanwatts.

