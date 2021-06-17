RBC Global Charity Day for the Kids - $5 million donated to 50 youth-focused charities around the world

Royal Bank of Canada supporting young people during Covid-19 pandemic

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a global charitable initiative by Royal Bank of Canada, called RBC Charity Day for the Kids, US$5 million is being donated to more than 50 youth-focused charities around the globe, reaffirming RBC's strong commitment to supporting youth organizations. What started out in 2015 as Trade for the Kids, has progressively become a much larger and more integrated global charitable initiative for all RBC Capital Markets staff globally.

The troubling impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect many children and young people around the world from increased poverty to the greater stress caused by social isolation and lack of in-person activities. RBC continues to strengthen its community response efforts, and supports hundreds of youth mental health organizations around the world.

To date, the annual fundraising event has raised US$20.2 million for 100 youth-focused charity partners around the world. This year's global RBC Charity Day for the Kids event has expanded to more countries around the world and is not just focused on donations but also promoting the efforts of our charity partners to support young people. Employees in Canada, U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Barbados and Bahamas celebrated RBC's year-round culture of giving and philanthropy by virtually taking part in a day full of creative and engaging multimedia content.

In the U.K., where RBC Charity Day for the Kids celebrated its fifth year, former patients, families and staff from six charities (see full list of charities here) made the day compelling by sharing their heart-felt, surprise webcam reactions to the reveal of the RBC Charity Day the Kids' donation announcements with RBC staff globally.

"Charities and non-profits globally, and in particular those supporting youth mental health services, continue to feel significant strain brought on by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head of RBC Capital Markets. "There is a growing need to provide necessary support services and resources to navigate these extremely challenging times and RBC and its employees are proud to rally support for these worthy initiatives. RBC Charity Day for the Kids is one of the many ways in which our employees and clients have the opportunity to learn more about supporting our youth through direct engagement with our charity partners. We thank our charity partners for their commitment to helping revive our communities, as well as our employees and clients for living our culture of giving."

In 2020, RBC donated CA$140 million to charitable organizations through cash donations and community investments.

For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.?

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets is recognized by the most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance.

We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets with over 7,900 employees across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region in 58 offices and 14 countries, collectively encompassing more than 85% of global investment banking activity each year.

About RBC Charity Day for the Kids

Launched in 2015 in New York, RBC Charity Day for the Kids - formerly known as RBC Trade for the Kids, is a day focused on raising money and awareness of some of RBC's longstanding charitable partnerships aimed at supporting children and youth. In 2021, RBC Charity Day was held for the fourth time globally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean, supporting over 50 charities.

To date, through this initiative, RBC has donated US$20.2 million to 100 charities. For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here .

Media inquiries: Mark Hermitage: +44-20-7653-4057

GOSH Charity

About Great Ormond Street Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity:

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world's leading children's hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children's healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. The hospital's pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children from across the UK with the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions. Our patients and families are central to everything we do - from the moment they come through the door and for as long as they need us.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity needs to raise money to support the hospital to give seriously ill children, the best chance for life. The charity funds research into pioneering new treatments for children, provides the most up to date medical equipment, funds support services for children and their families and supports the essential rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital. You can help us to provide world class care for our patients and families. For more information visit www.gosh.org

Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice provides care and support for babies, children and young people who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, living across north and central London. The majority of the children they support are unlikely to reach their 18th birthday. Their care team enable these children to have as high a quality of life, and death, as possible. They support children to lead fulfilling lives and experience moments of real joy, focusing on what they're able to do, rather than on any perceived limitations. At end-of-life, Noah's Ark provide them with compassion, dignity and comfort. Noah's Ark Children's Hospice also support families during their child's life and help them to face the future with hope after their child has died.

Rainbow Trust Children's Charity

Rainbow Trust Children's Charity supports families who have a child aged 0-18 years with a life-threatening or terminal illness. When a child has a serious illness, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever. Rainbow Trust pairs each family with an expert Family Support Worker who helps them at home, in hospital and in the community.

Family Support Workers enable families to make the most of their time together, helping them to cope. They provide practical and emotional support, wherever families need it, for as long as it is needed.

Support for the whole family can include listening to their fears and anxieties; saving families time by driving them to hospital appointments; helping explain illnesses, diagnoses and treatments; spending time with a seriously ill child, keeping them company during long appointments or hospital visits; organising fun activities to support brothers and sisters; supporting families with an ill baby on the neonatal unit; and if a child dies, giving bereavement support which might include helping arrange a funeral.

The COVID-19 pandemic has piled further unimaginable pressure onto these parents and children, and Rainbow Trust Family Support Workers continue to provide a lifeline to them. To find out more visit rainbowtrust.org.uk.

Demelza

Find out more about Demelza at www.demelza.org.uk, follow the charity on Facebook at www.facebook.com/demelzahospice or @demelzahospice on Twitter.

Notes to editors:

Right now, there are almost 50,000 children with terminal conditions in the UK. And as more children live longer with their conditions, there's increasingly urgent need to support them and their families.

For every parent, the health and happiness of their children is the single most important thing in the world. But the reality is any child could be born with or develop a terminal condition.

Demelza provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions, whether in family homes across East Sussex or in the family hospices in Sittingbourne and Eltham. Demelza can help families and their loved ones enjoy their time together, for as long as they have.

The unique support we give comes at a price, and at present we're only reaching 20 per cent of the children that we could help. As a charity, we're almost entirely dependent on the generosity of our supporters to provide the funds that keep our services going. Please help us make sure every family and child can depend on us when they need us most.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Barber

PR and Communications Manager

Tel: 07889 565241

Email: kate.barber@demelza.org.uk

Teenage Cancer Trust



Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer".

Teenage Cancer Trust puts young people in the best possible place, physically, mentally and emotionally, for their cancer treatment and beyond.

We do it through our expert nurses, support teams, and hospital units. And we're the only UK charity dedicated to providing this specialised nursing care and support.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a registered charity: 1062559 ( England & Wales ), SC039757 ( Scotland ).

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK was founded 32 years ago and in this time has supported nearly 50,000 families. Ronald McDonald Houses provides free 'home away from home' accommodation for families so they can be moments away from their child in hospital. To ensure the Charity can continue to support families for another 30 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities UK relies on the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, including McDonald's customers, without whom it would be unable to continue its work.

