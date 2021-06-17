Mobile App Development Agency Confianz Global Inc. Rebrands Services Arm as 'StackBench' Launching its Products for Exponential Growth

First-generation immigrant's 13-year-old mobile app development agency has helped hundreds of customers while creating more jobs in the United States and India. Its rebranding comes on top of its success, but the agency is committed to solving critical problems using innovative, cutting-edge OpenSource technology without breaking its customers' bank.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Confianz Global, Inc., North Carolina's multi-award-winning mobile app development agency , announced that it is rebranding its app development services arm as StackBench and has launched its new website. This move comes as it looks to launch its product brands that will have their own websites, sales teams, and development and support teams.

Confianz Global Inc. builds end-to-end integrated solutions for a complete automation experience that promotes business growth for individual startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The app development agency has been extending customized software solutions to its clients since 2008. It will now separate its services business to drive exponential growth of its products into the market.

Confianz Global Inc.'s solutions use open-source technologies and cover multiple domains, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, custom web application development, custom app development for Android and iOS platforms, custom blockchain application development, as well as artificial intelligence integration. The company was founded by Anoop Menon in 2008 to cater to SMBs after he realized that this segment of businesses could not afford the high cost of sizable proprietary software.

Of the rebrand, Menon said, 'This is a big turning point for us since the inception of the Confianz brand in 2008. StackBench will continue to take care of the services arm of our business, such as building custom mobile apps, web apps, and ERP solutions. The name StackBench is derived from 'Stack,' which means to use multiple software stacks to solve customer problems, and 'Bench,' which is short form for the benchmark for quality.'

According to 2019 Top 10 SMB Technology Trends, 76% of SMBs strongly agree that digital technologies greatly impact their business practices, while 27% are considering business intelligence and analytics as the top areas in which they plan to allocate more business investments. This is closely followed by 23% who intend to spend on marketing automation and enterprise resource planning.

Furthermore, a Deloitte Connected Small Businesses in the United States report revealed that digitally advanced small businesses realized significant benefits such as earning two times as much revenue per employee and experienced revenue growth over the previous year that was nearly four times as high. However, it also found that 38% believe that digital tools are not effective for their business among the least digitally engaged small businesses.

'The biggest risk for any business spending money on software development is whether the vendor is going to deliver. We are removing this risk for our customers. When you approach us with a software development project, we will build you a proof-of-concept app with no charge to you. You can evaluate the quality of our work and then decide on whether you want to continue to work with us or not. If you decide to walk away, no questions asked. This will be what StackBench is going to be known for,' Menon continued.

On the back of growing investor interest in its suite of products, Confianz Global Inc.'s rebranding as StackBench lays the foundation for raising capital to expand its products business, making sure each brand of products is self-sustainable financially and operationally.

'There are a few reasons for this rebranding exercise, we wanted a simple two-word English name that Americans can easily spell and pronounce. Confianz was a confusing name for many, the service business needs its own name so that anyone going to our website clearly knows what we do. If we mixed this with products, honestly, our website would look convoluted, we have seen interest from external investors in our products. Separating the service business from products helps us to raise capital for the exponential growth these products are trying to achieve,' Menon added.

