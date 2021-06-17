SonderCare launches Aura Premium Extra Wide 48", an Enhancement of its Flagship Premium Hospital Beds

Provider of North America's only premium hospital beds for the home announces the latest addition to its line of exceptional products. The company aims to make high-quality home medical equipment more available to seniors aging at home across the US and Canada, a growing trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / SonderCare, the premium home medical equipment provider, today announced that it has launched the Aura Premium Extra Wide 48' hospital beds on its website. The Extra Wide 48' is a larger version of its standard Aura Premium beds, made for clients who require a little extra space on top of the bed's adjustable functionality that adds comfort and assistance to their daily living. As COVID-19 struck elderly populations particularly hard around the country, many seniors have shown an increasing preference to remain in their homes as opposed to moving into care communities. This product launch aims to make home health care easier for today's seniors.

With 8 out of 10 deaths and the vast majority of hospitalizations attributed to the country's over-65 population, seniors have understandably been hesitant to enter facilities or communities with large numbers of at-risk residents. During the height of the pandemic, SonderCare worked ceaselessly to provide quality service and expedited shipping to those in need of home medical equipment and remains committed to doing so in the coming years.

'SonderCare continues to offer the highest quality home medical equipment, searching the world for the latest products to help our customers stay safe and comfortable in their homes. We are pleased to announce our newest custom product, the 48' wide Aura bed. The extra width of this bed helps to provide greater movement, comfort and care for our users,' said Ben Martin, President of SonderCare.

SonderCare offers medical products like its Aura home hospital bed line that greatly exceeds the quality of traditional market offerings. This is done through its commitment to high-quality materials, innovative design, and the utmost attention to user comfort and safety. The Aura home hospital bed line is equipped with unique features such as Chair position, Zero Gravity, Tilt/Trendelenburg control, and super hi-lo bed positioning.

Nearly 90% of retirement age adults want to remain at home as they age. Although many won't require regular longer term care at a hospital or other care facility, they often still need some personal care services. SonderCare serves these needs with its premium hospital beds and a suite of luxury senior healthcare and homecare products.

Other features of the Aura and Aura Premium Extra Wide 48' hospital beds include:

2 Multi-Height Assist Rails

Backrest and Knee Elevation

FallSafe Ultra-Low Height

Comfort Chair Position

Wheel-Casters & Central Brake Pedal

Certified to International Hospital Standard

About the Company:

SonderCare's mission is to provide the world's best beds, furnishings, mattresses and other room accessories specifically designed for the senior living market. Our beds provide all the care and support for users that a traditional hospital bed would, and yet it is the only bed on the market that combines this functionality with an attractive, stylish, non-institutional design - all while meeting current medical certification standards.

