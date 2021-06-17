Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc.* (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") announces that the Company has partnered with Syntronic Research and Development Canada Inc., an engineering firm specializing in the design and development of electronics, electro-mechanics, embedded and IT software.

Under the agreement, Syntronic will provide optimized design, integration and small-scale manufacturing services to produce the first version of its portable USB QRNG product based on the operational prototype that QeM has developed.

Francis Bellido, CEO, commented: "Our first product will be a USB-powered, FPGA-based design of a digital and analog assembly allowing a host PC to control the Quantum Number Generator (QRNG) and receive the requested random samples over the USB connection. Ultimately, we want our portable QRNG to deliver strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services".

QeM's strategic intent is to commercialize the first ultra-portable QRNG based on electron quantum tunneling and to provide a simple hardware security module that will provide bullet-proof protection for sensitive data inside standard servers, make blockchain-based processes inviolable and enable internet users to communicate uncrackable information across from any device to any number of services.

Taimoor Nawab, VP Business Development at Syntronic commented: "We are excited to work with Francis and team at Quantum eMotion to help bring this cutting-edge technology to realization and look forward to supporting them throughout the productization process."

*Previously named Quantum Numbers Corp

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

About Syntronic R&D Canada Inc

Syntronic is a leading engineering design house specializing in advanced product and systems development, production and aftermarket services. We work for several of the most technically intensive companies around the world and in a variety of markets, such as telecom, defense, industrial, MedTech and automotive where the requirements on security, availability, stability, and reliability are extremely high.

Syntronic R&D Canada contact:

Taimoor Nawab, VP Business Development

