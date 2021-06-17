EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.

SUSE S.A.: Total Voting Rights



17.06.2021 / 14:30

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION 17 June 2021 Total Voting Rights In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 11 June 2021, its issued share capital consists of 168,331,264 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share. Total number of voting rights: 168,331,264 Company Information Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816 26A, boulevard Royal L-2449 Luxembourg LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 ISIN: LU2333210958 CSSF Ref Number: E3665 Internet: www.suse.com Enquiries For further information, please contact: Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com Phone: +44 7764 471872 Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) SUSE S.A. (E3665) Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) / Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 168,331,264 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 168,331,264 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 168,331,264 Origin of the changeiii Share capital increase Date when the change occurred 11 June 2021 In the previous notification (optional) the total number of shares was of 168,300,000 the total number of voting rights was of 168,300,000 the total number of exercisable voting rights was of 168,300,000 ____________________________ i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate. ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349. iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

