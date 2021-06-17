Anzeige
17.06.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Physitrack PLC, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (319/21)

On request of Physitrack PLC, company registration number 08106661, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market with effect from June 18, 2021. The decision is
conditional upon that Physitrack PLC meets the liquidity requirements for the
shares. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 11,230,246 shares.

Shares

Short name:               PTRK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,261,496       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               GB00BK80TJ35      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228200         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      08106661        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18, 2021, up to and including
June 22, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information see page 18 and page 76 in the Swedish prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
