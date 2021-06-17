Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR Of 9.1%

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital content creation are content creation software tools and service packages widely used for marketing and sales strategies. The digital content creation software is becoming a more crucial, if not essential part of digital media marketing sector owing to its advance dynamic tool set. Increasing demand for digitalized content from various business sectors is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global digital content creation market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digital content creation software applications majorly by marketing sector across the globe owing to various features offered by content creation software such as graphical representation, continuous imaging, and others is another major factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future. Growing demand for advanced digital content creation tools from various business sectors to attract large consumer base by enhanced marketing strategies are using these content creation tools, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Slack. A recent report from 360 Research Reports said that the global Digital Content Creation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 16900 million by 2025, from USD 11920 million in 2019. Active tech companies in the market this week include HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

Another report from Market Research added that "Furthermore, increasing technological advancements and product enhancements to integrate hardware with software application to create digital content by manufacturers and software developers is expected to create significant opportunities in terms of business expansions for existing players as well as easy entrance for new players in the global market. On the basis of component type, the tools segment is expected to dominate in the global digital content creation market, owing to increasing adoption of digital content creation software in various business sectors across the globe. On the basis of content type, the graphical segment is expected to dominate in the global digital content creation market, owing to high utilization of graphical user interface feature offered by digital creation tools with cost-efficient benefit."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS:Moovly Selected as Preferred Launch Partner by HubSpot - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected by HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) as one of the preferred partner platforms to be included in the launch of its new partner API program, known as Media Bridge.

Moovly and HubSpot users can now use Moovly's multimedia platform to create engaging sales and marketing videos and seamlessly publish these into the HubSpot CRM and sales & marketing suite. This integration results in a simple link between engaging video content creation and sales & marketing activities. As marketeers have confirmed, video converts more leads and generates more sales.

Jake Morgen, HubSpot Partner Manager commented, "Moovly is a leader in the video creation space helping SMBs to Enterprise companies leverage effective content across various channels. Now integrated directly to HubSpot, Moovly is providing a powerful experience for users to seamlessly embed their Moovly media into HubSpot content with a simple drag and drop. We're lucky to have Moovly as one of our initial adopters of HubSpot's new Media Bridge to drive an impactful customer experience for our joint users."

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, "Moovly is extremely proud to have been selected by HubSpot, the leading inbound marketing and sales platform. Their CRM is the platform of choice in many verticals, it's little wonder that HubSpot currently has a market cap of $24B. This integration allows HubSpot users to create their content in Moovly and put it to work in HubSpot campaigns, emails and dynamic landing pages."CONTINUED…Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, recently announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights Were: Total revenue was $281.4 million, up 41% compared to Q1'20; GAAP operating margin was (5.3%), compared to (7.1%) in Q1'20; Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.7%, compared to 7.3% in Q1'20; GAAP operating loss was ($15.0) million, compared to ($14.1) million in Q1'20; Non-GAAP operating income was $18.9 million, compared to $14.6 million in Q1'20; GAAP net loss was ($23.2) million, or ($0.50) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($17.7) million, or ($0.41) per basic and diluted share in Q1'20; Non-GAAP net income was $15.7 million, or $0.34 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.33per basic and $0.30 per diluted share in Q1'20; Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.4 million, compared to 43.3 million basic and diluted shares in Q1'20; Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.4 million and 50.4 million respectively, compared to 43.3 million and 47.7 million, respectively in Q1'20.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company, recently announced strong financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"More entrepreneurs around the world are choosing Shopify to launch and grow their businesses, and for good reason," said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify's President. "Our singular focus is on making entrepreneurship easier, and making it easier for entrepreneurs to succeed. Merchant sales growth on our platform accelerated in the first quarter as merchants leveraged our modern commerce technology, which helps them compete in any retail environment and engage directly with their customers wherever they are."

"Shopify's momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by our platform," said Amy Shapero, Shopify's CFO. "We are focused on building a commerce operating system that will help shape the future of retail. Our merchant-first business model positions us to capture the massive opportunity presented by the growth of digital commerce, benefiting both our merchants and Shopify."

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) recently announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances, a new category of hardware optimized for the hybrid workforce, from home offices to shared huddle spaces, addressing use cases across industries. Zoom Phone Appliances combine Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone solution for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.

"Zoom continues to demonstrate fast pace of innovation and ability to scale globally with its robust cloud phone offering, Zoom Phone," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Zoom Phone has always been a disruptive alternative to legacy phone solutions and the new appliance program further enhances its value proposition by enabling businesses to video-enable workspaces with purpose-built appliances that are easy to procure, deploy, and manage."

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, recently announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

"The Atlassian cloud platform allows us to innovate faster than ever for teams and organizations of all sizes, highlighted by our announcement of Point A," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "The Point A program fast-tracks our most promising ideas and vets early versions with our users, so customers can get value out of early products from day 1. Our new products are able to rapidly evolve thanks to our incredible R&D teams building on top of our multi-year cloud platform investment."

"We continue to deliver innovation in the cloud in order to unleash the potential of every team," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "In Q3, we drove strong revenue growth and financial results, but we are most proud of how we continue to create lasting value for teams and customers in the cloud through initiatives like Open DevOps and the recent acquisitions of ThinkTilt and Chartio."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Moovly Media Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:



Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

- +1(561)325-8757