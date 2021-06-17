Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF) (TSXV: NCAU) ("the Company"), a gold exploration company advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). President, CEO and Director of the Company, Luke Alexander, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Our project is located in Ghana. It is a district scale exploration project," said Alexander. "We put out some updated numbers last week, which included an updated resource." he shared. "We've identified 25 targets across the overall project, of which 6 of them we have drilled on and four of them make up that current resource," said Alexander. "We also put out an updated PEA, which really underpins the value of the company and highlights what a robust project we have at Newcore Gold."

"What are the key value drivers that you see moving forward?", asked Jolly. "Our project is a heap leach project, and that is important because it is a much less capital intensive way of producing gold," explained Alexander. "We have an upfront capital of $97 million, which includes a 30% contingency," he said, before elaborating on the robust economic potential of the project. "We put our study out last Tuesday, and on the back of that we have traded 3.8 million shares," said Alexander. "Where we will go from here is ultimately building off of that, continuing to explore."

"Can you comment on the exploration upside and what you think will have a meaningful impact on the PEA?," asked Jolly. "PEA is a 'Preliminary Economic Assessment," said Alexander. "So, we use an independent engineering company to look at our project," he explained. "They analyze that and come up with a financial model. We have released the results from that financial model last week, and within the next 45 days we will produce a full technical report."

"In terms of the 66,000 meter program, it is the largest ever drill program on our project," continued Alexander. "We have been putting out a lot of drill results over the last 6-8 months," he added. "In terms of the PEA, we were only able to include about 20,000 meters of that total 66,000 meters of drilling," said Alexander. "We have an additional 46,000 meters that we will include down the road."

"We're looking to expand on our four existing resource areas, as well as starting to target some new areas that have never been drilled before," said Alexander. "That will be the focus for us over the next months. We will continue to aggressively drill and that is how we think we create the most value for our shareholders."

"What is your strategy from here?", asked Jolly. "Where we think we will create the most value is growing the overall size of the resource," said Alexander.

To close the interview, Alexander encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects and announcements, and expressed his confidence in the Company's growth as they continue to move forward.

