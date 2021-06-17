Neat's Advanced Capabilities Now Support Teams Users for Richer and Safer Hybrid Work Environments

Neat, the pioneering video device company, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to make Neat's innovative video devices available to Microsoft Teams customers worldwide. Neat's complete range of devices are being certified for Microsoft Teams and will run Teams and Microsoft Teams Rooms for Android, enabling Neat to further drive innovation across meeting spaces and address the needs of today's hybrid workplace.

According to a recent Frost Sullivan survey of global IT decision makers, 93% of business leaders expect one-quarter or more of their employees to work from home moving forward, with hybrid work set to become the new normal. Neat's simple and elegant devices offer crystal-clear audio and video, plus advanced capabilities that support an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. With this collaboration, Teams customers will be able to take advantage of these critical capabilities and enjoy the best meeting experience possible.

"Neat has always focused on solving customer challenges in the meeting space, and we look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to deliver our unique experiences across a broader market to more businesses globally," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat. "By expanding Neat's support to Microsoft Teams users, customers now have greater flexibility with their choice of device and can enjoy the simple and delightful Neat experience that brings people closer together in a hybrid world."

"We're pleased to welcome Neat to the ecosystem of partners building devices Certified for Microsoft Teams," said Ilya Bukshteyn, GM, Microsoft Teams Devices, "We look forward to working closely with Neat to deliver great Teams experiences across their full range of devices later this year."

All Neat devices will natively support Teams, making Neat's unique and rich collaboration experiences available to Teams customers worldwide beginning Fall 2021. Neat's groundbreaking package of capabilities that support more intelligent, inclusive meeting experiences include:

Neat Symmetry, which restores the balance between people in a meeting room and those who are remote by presenting everyone equally up-close on-screen, individually framing each in-room participant and instinctively following them as if they have their own camera person, so everyone is always clearly seen and heard

Neat Sense, pending Microsoft support, smart room sensor technology to monitor noise, light, people in a room and environmental factors such as air quality, temperature, humidity, CO2 and VOCs (organic chemicals, odors, scents, etc.) to ensure the safest and healthiest room environment possible

Neat Audio, which enables fluid conversations without any interruptions or double talk issues, preventing a participant's audio from being cut off if two people speak at the same time.

Neat Bubble, a patent-pending capability that reduces background noise and external voices by only picking up sounds from within the camera view.

Additionally, Neat's entire customer journey has been designed with purpose, to provide unique experiences that go beyond meeting spaces to include how customers buy and set up the devices. The simple and delightful Neat out-of-the-box experience allows anyone to quickly equip any room with video, thanks to Neat's quick and easy-to-understand interactive set-up guides. Neat also makes it easy for customers to purchase Neat devices in the most convenient way for them, either through Neat's robust ecosystem of value-added resellers or directly via neat.no with fast and secure worldwide shipping and full before and after-sales customer support.

About Neat

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost as real as meeting face-to-face. Seamlessly bringing rich and meaningful experiences to people's work, interactions and lives across any meeting space, Neat devices have crystal-clear audio and video, plus advanced capabilities that support an enhanced, engaging and safer hybrid working and learning environment. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that, for decades, have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the world's most recognized video communications brands. For more information about Neat, visit neat.no.

