New release provides code-free tools for marketers to produce and activate scores of ad variants across channels, formats and media platforms.

Ad-Lib.io today announced the latest release of its next-generation creative management platform. Already in use by many of the world's top brands including Nestlé, Estée Lauder and Shell, the new release is being heralded as a breakthrough in advertising because it provides enterprise marketers with a fundamentally easier, faster and better way to deliver hyper-relevant digital creative at scale.

Building on the strength of its award-winning platform, Ad-Lib.io's latest release remaps and streamlines the process for getting ads from the "big idea" to activation by uniting creative production and media activation workflows across channels within a single platform. Ad-Lib.io eliminates the silos and other key challenges that have complicated digital advertising execution to date. Marketers can create reusable Creative Concepts to make it easy to keep teams on brand, while providing the flexibility to align each creative with the target audience, channel and format. The platform also harnesses the power of AI to automate the creation of ads while adhering to creative best practices, making it easy for marketers to create more effective and relevant advertising for their target audience segments.

"Ad-Lib.io has made it possible for us to efficiently and effectively scale and optimize our creative in ways we didn't think possible before," said Jill Noble, Global Campaign Digital Innovation Manager at Shell. "The ability to manage our concepts and revise creative extremely quickly is critical in these unpredictable times, but we also gain the benefit to embed test learn principles in existing campaigns where traditionally we would not have the time and resources to do so."

Creating and executing effective ad campaigns has always required deep expertise, complex collaboration and a plethora of creative and media variations and tests. Modern marketers simply do not have enough time or people to do everything that is needed as quickly as it is demanded regardless of whether these tasks are executed in-house or via agency partners.

"The latest release of our platform delivers on an urgent need marketers crave a streamlined approach so they can test, optimize and launch beautiful, effective creative campaigns time after time," according to Ed Lyon, Head of Product at Ad-Lib.io. "Brands and agencies need an easy-to-use, end-to-end technology platform for enterprises to get the most out of their digital campaigns."

Sandeep Ahluwalia, Innovation Director, Experience at Essence Global had this to say: "Clients are seeing their audiences engage more on social and video platforms and with video content. They are asking us to scale our creative output to accommodate these diverse new formats with personalized ads where their consumer is spending their time. We need creative tools -- that have not existed previously that allow us to more quickly and effectively build campaigns which keep the brand intact while appealing to people in these unique digital venues."

New features of the Ad-Lib.io platform arm marketers with an engaging, intuitive and code-free way to collaborate across teams to accomplish complex creative tasks, whether they operate the platform themselves or take advantage of Ad-Lib.io's managed services. Specific new features include:

A clear, collaborative briefing process applies "big idea" creative and brand assets to build custom, reusable templates. Effortless Campaign Activation Creates and codes ad variants based on brand-specific templates, providing uncomplicated coding and trafficking.

Creates and codes ad variants based on brand-specific templates, providing uncomplicated coding and trafficking. Enhanced AI for Production Efficiency: Creative Editing - - Enhanced use of AI production tools automate steps that traditionally involve long turnaround times and expensive resources. Creative Scoring Scores every asset based on a set of best-practice heuristics before launch.

Cross-Channel Creative Insights On One Platform Provides creative analysis of display, video and social ads in one platform, is fully integrated with Google's ad stack and Facebook, and allows personalization on other media buying platforms like Amazon and The Trade Desk.

"The enormous pressure on marketers today is insane. Teams want to deliver far more versions of every ad, but with fewer resources. In addition, the rapid rise of digital everything due to the pandemic is coming at a time when there is a sweep of new regulation on the privacy front," said Oli Marlow Thomas, founder of Ad-Lib.io. "Our solution recognizes all of these challenges and simply allows them to do one critical thing deliver hyper-relevant creative at scale faster, easier and better than ever before."

Over the past 18 months, Ad-Lib.io has helped marketers redefine the way they work and drive success, growing its bookings by 280% in 2020. The company has also rapidly expanded its global footprint, most recently growing its presence in North America, Asia and Europe.

For more information about Ad-Lib.io, please visit: https://www.ad-lib.io/.

About Ad-Lib.io

Ad-Lib.io provides the leading next-generation Creative Management Platform for marketers at the world's largest brands to enable them to scale their digital creative. Ad-Lib.io connects creative and media workflows using intelligent automation, making it easy and fast to produce and optimize relevant ad creative across all digital channels. These ads are 60% more cost-efficient to produce, according to Ad-lib.io's customers which include 10 of the top 30 global brands. The venture-backed company -- recognized as a 2021 Start Up of the Year by Campaign Magazine -- was founded by former Google executives who understood the need to close the wide gap between creative concepts and digital media execution. Ad-Lib.io is headquartered in London, UK with offices in North America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

