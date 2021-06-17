Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 
17.06.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Aker Carbon Capture ASA on First North NOK (320/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Aker Carbon Capture ASA shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from June 18, 2021. The shares will be traded on
the First North NOK segment. 

Short name:      ACCo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010890304      
Order book ID:    228620         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
