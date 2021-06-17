TCL Roku TV models soon available in HD and 4K UHD resolution, starting from just £229

Today, TCL Electronics (1070.HK) and Roku, Inc. announced that they will be launching TCL Roku TV models in the UK. TCL Roku TV models will be available in both HD and 4K UHD resolution, in sizes ranging from 32" to 65", offering consumers a great smart TV experience at home.

The TVs will be available online at currys.co.uk. UK consumers can register their interest now at Currys.co.uk and receive a £20 discount voucher code.

Both the 4K UHD (RP620K) and HD (RS520K) models support HDR Pro which uses Dynamic Colour Enhancement through 3D LUT technology to deliver vivid colours for all signal types including HDR10, HLG and SDR. Both series also feature Freeview Play and an integrated Freeview tuner, enabling consumers to enjoy live and on-demand TV.

The RP620K series offers enhanced picture quality thanks to the 4K UHD resolution and advanced UHD upscaling for entertainment of a lower resolution. For movie and streaming content, the RP620K series supports Dolby Vision, which preserves and delivers entertainment in all its intended glory.

Bernie Chen, TCL's UK Country Manager said: "I am thrilled to be launching TCL Roku TVs in the UK. The combination of our affordable premium TVs with Roku's operating system, offers consumers excellent picture quality and ease of use, alongside a huge variety of features and streaming channels. I am confident that this partnership will help us maintain our strong UK sales growth and increase our market share."

TCL Roku TV models come with Roku's operating system built-in, offering consumers automatic updates, a customisable home screen, thousands of free and paid streaming channels and advanced features like fast and easy search across top channels with results ranked by price, and private listening through the free Roku mobile app. Control TCL Roku TV models by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac. TCL Roku TV models also support HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.

"TCL was one of the first TV brands to embrace the Roku OS and together we have created numerous award-winning TVs with great picture quality and ease of use," said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku. "TCL Roku TV models are powered by the Roku OS offering consumers simplicity, choice and incredible value. The Roku OS offers consumers an always current smart TV experience, it is not without reason that the Roku OS is the #1 selling smart TV OS in the US and Canada."

The TCL Roku TV home screen puts a customer's favourite entertainment all in one place making it easier than ever to watch what they love. With a TCL Roku TV, consumers can stream movies, TV episodes, news and sports, and access external inputs such as set top boxes, game consoles or an antenna from the simple home screen.

Many of the UK's most popular streaming services are available on TCL Roku TVs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV+, NOW, BT Sport, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5 and many, many more. TCL Roku TVs also carry The Roku Channel, offering 25,000+ free movies and TV episodes to British consumers. This includes the recently launched Roku Originals, with new entertainment arriving every month.

Sizes RRPs

RP620K 43-inch: £349 RP620K 50-inch: £399 RP620K 55-inch: £449 RP620K 65-inch: £549 RS520K 32-inch: £229 RS520K 40-inch: £279 (the 40-inch RS520K TV is FHD)

Detailed information on the RP620K and RS520K series can be found at:

RP620K

RS520K (32")

RS520K (40")

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in the brand TV market share in Q2 2020. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetise large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

