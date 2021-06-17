Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of drill results from phase 1 drilling and announce plans to mobilize a geological crew to the Texas Gold project in the coming weeks.

Drill Result Update

All of the core samples from the Company's 2,090m phase 1 drill program are now at the analytical lab and being processed. Results are expected to be received in the next few weeks and will be released once received and compiled by Troubadour's geological team. The phase 1 drilling focused on the area of the Doorn and Cabin targets where exceptional grades were encountered in surface rock sampling.

Next Steps

The Company will be mobilizing a geological crew to the Texas project in the coming weeks to extend the known geophysical and geochemical corridor between the Doorn and Cabin targets. Work will focus on soil and rock sampling and a ground magnetometer survey to the north of the Cabin and south of the Doorn to extend data coverage and refine drill targeting in advance of a phase 2 drill program. The Doorn and Cabin remain the primary focus for the Company's exploration efforts.

"As we eagerly await results from phase 1 drilling, we are excited to get crews back to the Texas to complete necessary field work in advance of a phase 2 drill program. Extending the Cabin and Doorn targets will remain our primary focus in our upcoming phase 2 drilling," states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President.

About the Texas Project

The road accessible Texas property covers historical mineral showings and is located 3 km southwest of the town of Beaverdell and in close proximity to the past producing Beaverdell Mine1 that was in operation from 1896 to 1991. The property covers ground prospective for vein hosted and bulk tonnage precious metal deposits, based on at least seven historical and newly discovered gold occurrences on the property and geological comparisons with the nearby Beaverdell Mine1. Several showings are present on the property, including two old mines and many older trenches, pits and adits that expose mineralized veins. The Beaverdell mining camp is predominately known for its silver production and the presence of high-grade gold occurrences makes the Texas property unique and significantly more attractive.

Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

