CoreDial's Next-Gen CoreNexa 7.0 Platform Named a TMC 2021 UC Product of the Year

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that the latest platform release, CoreNexa 7.0, has been named a 2021 Unified Communication Product of the Year by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC). Launched in April 2021, CoreNexa 7.0 delivers next-gen tools for the modern workforce, including an all-in-one voice, video, messaging, and collaboration solution built with high-value and standout collaboration features unique to only CoreNexa. CoreDial's close to 900 channel partners are now equipped with a highly competitive and reliable video collaboration offering that addresses the full range of communication and collaboration needs for customers of all sizes, verticals, and work environments, whether in-office, remote or hybrid set-ups.

"Since its GA release this quarter, CoreNexa 7.0 has already begun transforming the modern and remote work experience for thousands of users and the partners who serve them. We use the phrase, 'The modern office, transformed,' because CoreNexa's 7.0 solution is a true collaboration space and not just another point-solution meeting application," explained CoreDial Chief Executive Officer Alan Rihm. "By integrating the highest quality voice, HD video meetings, messaging with chat, SMS, and standout collaboration features such as virtual rooms, this single tool instantly elevates employee engagement, customer experiences, and productivity for business."

Rihm acknowledges that companies today rely on a combination of office-based, remote, and mobile workforces to maintain productivity and efficiency as well as achieve growth goals. "Businesses need tools that seamlessly adapt and perform across all these environments. We are delighted that TMC has awarded CoreNexa 7.0 its prestigious 2021 UC Product of the Year, and recognizes the inherent value it provides businesses," he continued. "This aligns with the great feedback we're hearing from the channel about CoreNexa's game-changing features, ease-of-use, and scalability, and validates our continued commitment to giving partners the tools and technology that unleash the power of the modern workforce for their customers."

As a collaboration-first platform for businesses of all sizes, CoreNexa 7.0 is substantially more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective than point-solution alternatives currently in the market. CoreNexa 7.0 satisfies a multitude of remote and hybrid cloud deployments, and can be used to replace, supplement, or enhance collaboration in physical office spaces. The platform provides a built-in softphone for making and taking calls with all key calling and voicemail features; combined with HD video meetings, messaging with chat and SMS, extensive collaboration features such as "always on" virtual rooms, private "sidebar" conversations in both meetings and rooms, camera multi-streaming for a single user, and the highly innovative "lightboard mode" content-sharing function.

In addition to a comprehensive list of capabilities, CoreNexa 7.0's transformative value enables users to access it via a downloadable desktop app, as well as browser and mobile clients, all integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365 with Single Sign-On for a truly unified and seamless end user experience. In addition, CoreNexa 7.0 effortlessly scales to serve small- and mid-size customers up to the enterprise sector. This gives CoreDial partners the confidence to pursue any opportunity regardless of size or location, including international deployments, as well as offer full collaboration services to existing customers. The result is a solution that positions partners to strengthen customer relationships and defend against encroaching competition.

"CoreDial has done a masterful job in developing its CoreNexa 7.0, which seems perfectly positioned to address the changing expectations of businesses," noted Erik Linask, group editorial director of TMC. "The platform is emblematic of the vision and detail CoreDial puts in every new offering, and is certainly deserving of our 2021 UC Product of the Year award."

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com

