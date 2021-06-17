DJ PJSC RusHydro: Hydroinvest acquires RusHydro's shares

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Hydroinvest acquires RusHydro's shares 17-Jun-2021 / 15:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hydroinvest acquires RusHydro's shares PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Joint-Stock Company Hydroinvest (INN (TIN) 7814382859; OGRN (PSRN) 1077847558381), a subsidiary of RusHydro has signed agreements with companies of RusHydro Group for the purchase of 422,168,010 RusHydro's ordinary shares (state registration number 1-01-55038-E from 22.02.2005; ISIN RU000A0JPKH7) representing 0.10 % of the Company's share capital on June 16, 2021. Up to that moment Hydroinvest held 3,430,091,314 PJSC RusHydro's shares, representing 0.78% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company. RusHydro's shares are included into the Level one of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 112038 EQS News ID: 1209312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209312&application_name=news

