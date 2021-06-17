Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
17.06.2021 | 15:52
Petrofac Limited: Result of AGM

DJ Petrofac Limited: Result of AGM 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Result of AGM 
17-Jun-2021 / 14:19 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
17 June 2021 
PETROFAC LIMITED 
(the "Company") 
 
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
Petrofac Limited hereby confirms that in accordance with the arrangements previously announced, the Annual General 
Meeting of Petrofac Limited was held at 09:30am today. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in 
hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. 
The final results of which, for each resolution put to the meeting, were as follows: 
No.      Resolution                In Favour / %*   Against  %*   Withheld 
                            Discretion 
1       Report and Accounts           178,053,950 99.96% 77,744   0.04% 178,131,694 
2       Annual Report on Remuneration      108,939,472 61.10% 69,362,984 38.90% 178,302,456 
3       Appoint Sami Iskander as an       178,291,314 99.81% 334,252  0.19% 178,625,566 
       Executive Director 
4       Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman    159,627,548 97.74% 3,689,981 2.26% 163,317,529 
5       Re-appoint Andrea Abt as a        178,044,957 99.68% 569,568  0.32% 178,614,525 
       Non-executive Director 
6       Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a        178,377,950 99.87% 233,344  0.13% 178,611,294 
       Non-executive Director 
7       Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a       107,792,735 65.99% 55,564,242 34.01% 163,356,977 
       Non-executive Director 
8       Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a     172,126,974 96.37% 6,489,871 3.63% 178,616,845 
       Non-executive Director 
9       Re-appoint David Davies as a       174,844,230 97.89% 3,774,069 2.11% 178,618,299 
       Non-executive Director 
10      Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a     178,419,237 99.89% 191,193  0.11% 178,610,430 
       Non-executive Director 
11      Re-appoint George Pierson as a      178,443,318 99.90% 184,517  0.10% 178,627,835 
       Non-executive Director 
12      Re-appoint Alastair Cochran as an    177,575,077 99.63% 651,744  0.37% 178,226,821 
       Executive Director 
13      Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors   177,927,656 99.60% 716,157  0.40% 178,643,813 
14      Authorise directors to fix the auditors' 178,481,057 99.91% 169,553  0.09% 178,650,610 
       remuneration 
15      Approve and adopt the Deferred      178,071,405 99.90% 179,702  0.10% 178,251,107 
       Bonus Plan 
16      Approve and adopt the Share Option    176,680,954 98.92% 1,925,149 1.08% 178,606,103 
       Plan 
17      Directors' authority to allot shares   177,787,180 99.53% 848,110  0.47% 178,635,290 
18      Pre-emption rights            178,358,523 99.85% 275,499  0.15% 178,634,022 
19      Additional 5% Pre-emption rights     177,901,991 99.59% 731,097  0.41% 178,633,088 
20      Directors' authority to purchase own   178,085,823 99.71% 512,386  0.29% 178,598,209 
       shares 
21      Short notice period for general     171,124,050 95.78% 7,536,074 4.22% 178,660,124 
       meetings 
22      Approve new Articles of Association   178,521,975 99.94% 98,299   0.06% 178,620,274

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 345,912,747 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 178,684,743 (51.66% of the share register).

The Board acknowledges the concerns raised with respect to Resolutions 2 and 7, regarding the approval of the 2020 Annual Remuneration Report and the reappointment of Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive Director. The Board and the Remuneration Committee are committed to regular engagement with shareholders in order to ensure that they understand their views and take the full range of shareholders' feedback into consideration.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 18 to 22 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112039 
EQS News ID:  1209315 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
