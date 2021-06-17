DJ Petrofac Limited: Result of AGM

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Result of AGM 17-Jun-2021 / 14:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 June 2021 PETROFAC LIMITED (the "Company") RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Petrofac Limited hereby confirms that in accordance with the arrangements previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited was held at 09:30am today. All valid proxy votes (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The final results of which, for each resolution put to the meeting, were as follows: No. Resolution In Favour / %* Against %* Withheld Discretion 1 Report and Accounts 178,053,950 99.96% 77,744 0.04% 178,131,694 2 Annual Report on Remuneration 108,939,472 61.10% 69,362,984 38.90% 178,302,456 3 Appoint Sami Iskander as an 178,291,314 99.81% 334,252 0.19% 178,625,566 Executive Director 4 Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman 159,627,548 97.74% 3,689,981 2.26% 163,317,529 5 Re-appoint Andrea Abt as a 178,044,957 99.68% 569,568 0.32% 178,614,525 Non-executive Director 6 Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a 178,377,950 99.87% 233,344 0.13% 178,611,294 Non-executive Director 7 Re-appoint Ayman Asfari as a 107,792,735 65.99% 55,564,242 34.01% 163,356,977 Non-executive Director 8 Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a 172,126,974 96.37% 6,489,871 3.63% 178,616,845 Non-executive Director 9 Re-appoint David Davies as a 174,844,230 97.89% 3,774,069 2.11% 178,618,299 Non-executive Director 10 Appoint Francesca Di Carlo as a 178,419,237 99.89% 191,193 0.11% 178,610,430 Non-executive Director 11 Re-appoint George Pierson as a 178,443,318 99.90% 184,517 0.10% 178,627,835 Non-executive Director 12 Re-appoint Alastair Cochran as an 177,575,077 99.63% 651,744 0.37% 178,226,821 Executive Director 13 Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors 177,927,656 99.60% 716,157 0.40% 178,643,813 14 Authorise directors to fix the auditors' 178,481,057 99.91% 169,553 0.09% 178,650,610 remuneration 15 Approve and adopt the Deferred 178,071,405 99.90% 179,702 0.10% 178,251,107 Bonus Plan 16 Approve and adopt the Share Option 176,680,954 98.92% 1,925,149 1.08% 178,606,103 Plan 17 Directors' authority to allot shares 177,787,180 99.53% 848,110 0.47% 178,635,290 18 Pre-emption rights 178,358,523 99.85% 275,499 0.15% 178,634,022 19 Additional 5% Pre-emption rights 177,901,991 99.59% 731,097 0.41% 178,633,088 20 Directors' authority to purchase own 178,085,823 99.71% 512,386 0.29% 178,598,209 shares 21 Short notice period for general 171,124,050 95.78% 7,536,074 4.22% 178,660,124 meetings 22 Approve new Articles of Association 178,521,975 99.94% 98,299 0.06% 178,620,274

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 345,912,747 ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the "Shares") and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 178,684,743 (51.66% of the share register).

The Board acknowledges the concerns raised with respect to Resolutions 2 and 7, regarding the approval of the 2020 Annual Remuneration Report and the reappointment of Ayman Asfari as a Non-executive Director. The Board and the Remuneration Committee are committed to regular engagement with shareholders in order to ensure that they understand their views and take the full range of shareholders' feedback into consideration.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 18 to 22 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

