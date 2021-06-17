Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.06.2021 | 16:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Doug Nuehring Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Doug Nuehring has joined their team as Assistant Vice President - Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed international portfolio, including programs in Western and Northern Europe and China.

Doug comes to AmericanAg from EMC Reinsurance Company, where he spent over 25 years, most recently as International Reinsurance Underwriting Manager. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in finance and holds the Associate in Accounting and Finance (AIAF), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on our team at AmericanAg," said Pat Larsen, Senior Vice President - Broker Assumed Reinsurance. "His strong background in international property/casualty underwriting and extensive experience in building client relationships will make him a great asset to us as we work to profitably grow our international book of business."

About AmericanAg

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

Contact:
Katherine Aguirre
kaguirre@aaic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535063/americanag_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.