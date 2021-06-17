Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Vimian Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (323/21)

On request of Vimian Group AB, company registration number 559234-8923, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 18, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Vimian Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. Shares Short name: VIMIAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 364,315,488 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961982 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228568 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559234-8923 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 18, 2021, up to and including June 21, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 138 and 144 in the Company Description. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.