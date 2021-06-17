DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Intention to issue and allot securities

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Intention to issue and allot securities 17-Jun-2021 / 14:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 June 2021 Wickes Group plc (the "Company") Intention to issue and allot securities Further to a prospectus of the Company dated 24 March 2021, the Company announces that on 17 June 2021 6,557,475 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "EBT Shares") will be issued and allotted by the Company to the trustee of the Company's employee benefit trust for nominal value, for the purpose of satisfying the vesting of awards under the Company's employee share plans. In addition, the Company announces that on the same date 936,600 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "SIP Shares", and together with the EBT Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares") will be issued and allotted by the Company to the trustee of the Company's Share Incentive Plan for nominal value, for the purpose of making awards under the share incentive plan. Applications have been made for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (together "Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 18 June 2021. Contact name: Helen O'Keefe General Counsel and Company Secretary Telephone number: 07985 274385 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: ALS TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 112043 EQS News ID: 1209332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209332&application_name=news

June 17, 2021 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)