Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
Frankfurt
17.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
17.06.2021 | 16:19
WICKES GROUP PLC: Intention to issue and allot securities

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Intention to issue and allot securities 

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: Intention to issue and allot securities 
17-Jun-2021 / 14:48 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
17 June 2021 
Wickes Group plc 
(the "Company") 
Intention to issue and allot securities 
Further to a prospectus of the Company dated 24 March 2021, the Company announces that on 17 June 2021 6,557,475 
ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "EBT Shares") will be issued and allotted by the 
Company to the trustee of the Company's employee benefit trust for nominal value, for the purpose of satisfying the 
vesting of awards under the Company's employee share plans. 
In addition, the Company announces that on the same date 936,600 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the 
Company (the "SIP Shares", and together with the EBT Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares") will be issued and allotted by 
the Company to the trustee of the Company's Share Incentive Plan for nominal value, for the purpose of making awards 
under the share incentive plan. 
Applications have been made for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official 
List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (together "Admission"). 
Admission is expected to occur at 8.00am on 18 June 2021. 
 
Contact name: Helen O'Keefe 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
Telephone number: 07985 274385 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112043 
EQS News ID:  1209332 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209332&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
