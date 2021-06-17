Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Nectar Leaf, an international ecommerce brand specializing in all-natural products, has been making headlines after the launch of their specialty kratom tea line to the European market.





Headquartered out of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Nectar Leaf is now making their presence felt on a global scale. With offices now in Barcelona, Spain, Nectar Leaf EU is delivering the benefits of their natural products to European consumers. In the states, Nectar Leaf is known for their CBD, kratom, and coffee products. Now, however, they are taking a slightly different approach to capturing the European market. It all came together after launching kratom infused tea. It's a hit to say the least.

Kratom is well known in the United States. According to recent reports, there is an estimated population of 13 million kratom consumers as of the end of 2020. Why is it so popular you may ask? Consumers report taking kratom to alleviate chronic and acute pain, mitigate withdrawal symptoms, and receive an uptick in mood and well-being. One of the biggest knocks on kratom, however, is its difficulty to consume due to its bitter taste. Nectar Leaf found a way to change this.

The biggest hit for Nectar Leaf was their introduction of single serve kratom tea bags. They make traditional methods like the toss n' wash obsolete. The options are also seemingly endless.

You begin by selecting your preferred strain of kratom: Bali, Maeng Da, or Red Vein Kali. Next is both the hard and exciting part, choosing what kind of tea you are going to get! They are broken into two subcategories: Standard and Infusion.

Standard teas are a combination of both of Nectar Leaf's Black and Herbal Teas. The difference between the two is that black teas come from the Camellia sinensis plant and have undergone a near complete process of fermentation and oxidation. Herbal teas, on the other hand, do not come from the Camellia sinensis plant and instead come from a combination of various plant materials. They do not contain caffeine but carry plenty of perks in their own right.

Standard teas include: Hibiscus Mint, Pu'er, Sencha Green, Chamomile, Lemon Ginger Green, and Oolong Blue

Infusion teas are wonderful due to the fact that they are loaded with added benefits from each ingredient. Each unique combination of flowers, fruits, spices, roots, and leaves are sure to make your taste buds pop as well. You can read more about them here:

Infusion teas include: Chamomile Mint, Egyptian Peppermint, Organic Energy, Purifying Fruit, Soothing Citrus, and Casala Chai Black.

Consumers have been raving about Nectar Leaf kratom tea's simple brewing process as well. Coming in the form of individual drip filter bags, brewing your kratom tea is as easy as can be. It is as simple as boiling and pouring water! Not only that, but purchasers can rest easy knowing that all Nectar Leaf products, both EU and domestic, undergo rigorous testing to ensure customer safety.

Nectar Leaf is a brand to keep your eye out for. Their kratom coffee, kratom tea, capsules, extracts, and CBD products are truly second to none.

