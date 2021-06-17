Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale S.A. Société Générale S.A will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). The new identity SOF will be valid from trade date June 18, 2021. Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A's MPID SGP. Member: Société Générale S.A INET member ID: SGL Clearing and Settlement ID: SOF Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: June 18, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 (0)73 449 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm