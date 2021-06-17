Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: 873403 ISIN: FR0000130809 Ticker-Symbol: SGE 
17.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Membership change on Nasdaq Stockholm: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale 
 S.A.                                      
Société Générale S.A will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD  
 system (Euroclear Sweden).                           
The new identity SOF will be valid from trade date June 18, 2021.        
Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A's MPID SGP.     
Member: Société Générale S.A                          
INET member ID: SGL                               
Clearing and Settlement ID: SOF                         
Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: June 18, 2021              
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 (0)73 449 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753   
 2195.                                     
Nasdaq Stockholm
